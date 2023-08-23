The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victims in a Sunday afternoon wreck involving a motorcycle.
Veronica Armstrong, 65, of Pittsburgh, Penn., was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the motorcycle, Curtis J. Justice, 63, of Grove City, Ohio, was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he is still being treated.
While PCSO could not give specifics as to Justice's condition, a previous release said that he suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The accident took place around 3:48 p.m. on East Ky. 80, at the intersection of Old London Road (Ky. 1956) and Squib-Ano Road.
PCSO’s preliminary investigation indicates that a Mazda passenger car and a motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Ky. 80 towards the intersection.
It appears that the motorcycle attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Old London Road, and as it did so it was struck by the Mazda. That vehicle was being driven by Ashley D. Tucker, 22, of Hopkinsville.
Major Jeff Hancock with PCSO said that it appeared that those on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Investigators found helmets strapped to a saddlebag, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.