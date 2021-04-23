A well-known face within the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has announced his intention to run for sheriff in the 2022 election.
Candidates cannot formally file for the next election until November, but PCSO Captain Troy McLin threw his name into the mix for Sheriff on Friday, submitting a press release to the Commonwealth Journal.
He cited his 23-year career as part of his qualifications for the position.
“I joined the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on November 1, 1997 and have devoted my 23 years proudly serving the citizens of Pulaski County to make myself better and our Sheriff’s Office the best in Kentucky,” McLin said. “On July 16, 2006, I was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, which began my leadership experience. After a six-year stint as Patrol Sergeant, I was promoted to Administrative Lieutenant where I oversaw the daily operations of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. On September 9, 2016, Sheriff Greg Speck promoted me to the position of Captain of Operations.”
He continued: “It has always been my goal as a Law Enforcement Officer to be as professional, respectful, and educated as possible. Every opportunity I had to take an academy course I took advantage of. I knew that most of the executive courses would be challenging but would also help me gain the knowledge and understanding necessary to lead an office like ours.”
McLin has served under Sheriff Greg Speck since Speck was elected to the position in 2015. Speck has stated that he does not intend to seek re-election.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve in his Command Staff since 2014,” McLin said of Speck. “I have worked closely with Sheriff Greg Speck, Major Jeff Hancock, Sheriff Todd Wood and Chief Larry Wesley, and of course the late Sheriff Sam Catron and Sheriff Jim McWhorter. I have watched all of these leaders of the Sheriff’s Office and learned so much from each one of them.”
Of course, some may see this as a tumultuous time to be in law enforcement. This week’s Minneapolis trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, the man convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, was scrutinized and debated throughout the country.
When asked how he felt about the Chauvin trial and whether he agreed with the verdict, McLin responded, “Anytime anyone passes away it is a tragedy, and one that we must examine with a magnifying glass so that we can ensure it does not happen again. After helping lead this Office for the last twelve years I do have great confidence in the deputies of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department that they would not conduct themselves in the manner that would ever put themselves in a situation such as that.”
He also said that he believe Pulaski’s deputies have a good relationship with the members of the community “from all walks of life.”
He said, “I do not believe that people should be judged by the way they look but by their character. I and my deputies will show respect to everyone in which we come in contact with regardless of what they look like.
“As we look into the future, I would love to have more diversity within the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to examining ways to make this possible if being elected Sheriff.”
McLin was also asked about his stance on the training of another elected office that is connected to law enforcement – constables.
In this legislative session, a bill was introduced that would have required any new constable elected to office to go through law enforcement training before serving.
The bill ultimately never made it to a final vote, but it spotlighted the conversation many across the state have had over reforms to a position in which most operated without much oversight.
McLin’s take on the bill was to say, “I believe in trained law enforcement officers. Police officers in Kentucky are required to be academy certified officers with forty hours in-service and mandatory training every year. I could not imagine doing this job with no training.”
When asked about what kind of community programs McLin would like to look at in terms of reducing criminal activity, he said he wanted to focus on reducing drug activity.
“I feel the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office does a great job getting drugs off the streets. Our narcotics unit is also sworn in with the FBI. Their job is to keep the drugs from coming into Pulaski County, and I cannot say enough about our patrol units. They really work hard every day, between calls and drug crimes. I would put our patrol unit’s amount of drug cases up against any other Sheriff’s Offices. If we respond to calls, we are looking for drugs, traffic stops – looking for drugs, etc. If we reduce the drugs, it will reduce the crimes,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.