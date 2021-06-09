The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man they as asking the public for help in retracing the last few days of, in order to learn more about what may have happened to him.
Travis Edward Morgan, 39, of Crittenden, was found dead near railroad tracks in Ferguson. There was no obvious signs of trauma, and PCSO detectives said Morgan may have been staying in the area for a few days.
An autopsy has been preformed, but officials are waiting for results.
Meanwhile, anyone who may have seen Morgan in the past week is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling the office at 606-678-145, the PCSO Tip Line at 606-679-8477, or submit the information on their webpage at pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.