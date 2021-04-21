An eastern Pulaski man has been injured by a shotgun, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man’s son in connection to the incident, according to PCSO Lt. Bobby Jones.
Hubert Glover of 150 Robert Phelps Road was wounded in the leg by a close-contact shotgun shot, Jones said.
He was flown out from the scene to receive medical attention. No information was available on his condition, but Jones did say that the wound looked serious.
PCSO is looking for Glover’s son, Shawn Glover, 34, who reportedly fled the scene on foot. Jones said that Shawn Glover lives in a separate residence on Robert Phelps Road.
When speaking with Jones Wednesday afternoon, he said PCSO was in the process of obtaining a warrant for Shawn Glover for first-degree Assault and first-degree Robbery.
PCSO was called out to Hubert Glover’s residence around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Jones said that because Shawn Glover fled on foot, they do not believe he has transportation “as far as we know.”
Jones said also that deputies believe they have the weapon, and therefore do not currently know if Shawn Glover would be armed.
While PCSO has multiple people looking for Shawn Glover, they are asking people to be on the look out for him.
Jones said that Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Dabney Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
