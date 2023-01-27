A Thursday shooting victim is in stable condition, and the man connected to her has been taken into custody in Lombard, Illinois, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones.
Natasha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday morning with “several gunshot wounds,” Jones said Thursday.
Jones was taken to a Lexington-area hospital for further treatment.
In a Friday afternoon update, Jones stated, “We have been told she is in stable condition. … We still don’t know the number of shots, anywhere from nine to 15 is what we’re hearing.”
The man who dropped her off at the hospital was Sonny Powell, 48.
Powell and Robinson share a residence on Normandy Lane, according to Jones, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was seeking Powell as a person of interest in the case.
Jones said that the investigation led to the issue of a warrant for Powell for first-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), and that PCSO entered his information, including the license plate number of his 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
That’s how Illinois law enforcement knew that Powell was wanted when Powell’s vehicle was spotted by their traffic cameras.
“They had tracked his vehicle through the license plate readers,” Jones said.
The sheriff added, “He was arrested without resistance” in a traffic stop near Chicago.
Jones said he was not sure how long it would take to get Powell back to Pulaski County. Powell must first have an Illinois court hearing on the fugitive warrant he was picked up on.
Should Powell waive extradition back to Kentucky, Jones said it wouldn’t be long before he is returned, but if he chose to fight extradition, a Governor’s warrant would need to be issued before he could be transported back.
