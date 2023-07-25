The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office got some good news Tuesday as the State Auditor gave PCSO’s Tax Settlement accounts a clean report.
That means that the Tax Settlement report from April 16, 2021 through August 31, 2022, conforms to the Kentucky State regulations for accounting.
Greg Speck was the sheriff during the time frame the audit covers.
The audit covers only the Tax Settlement accounts for that period, not the full budget for the Sheriff’s Office, nor the complete accounts of Pulaski County Government.
In addition to the clean report, the State Auditor’s Office noted “no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses. The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.”
According to the audit report, the Sheriff’s Office collects taxes for County, School, State and Special Taxing Districts. The office collected during the reported time: $2,443,452 in County taxes; $5,049,196 in Special Taxing Districts; $19,763,924 in School taxes; and $5,488,300 in State taxes.
This audit is separate from the audit discussed by Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd at the July 10 Fiscal Court meeting. Todd said for that audit, the county was expecting to have 18 findings.
Information on the county audit is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.