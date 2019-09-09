The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jason E. Webb, 54, of Eubank, was taken to the UK Medical Center after being struck by a train.
His condition is not currently available.
The incident took place near Treetop Lane in Science Hill at around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning.
PCSO states that Webb was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Norfolk Southern train side-swiped him. He was struck from behind.
A preliminary investigation shows that Webb may have thought he was far enough away from the track to avoid being hit.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Air Methods and the Science Hill Fire Department assisted at the scene.
