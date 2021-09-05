A Georgetown man was killed Friday on South U.S. 27 when he stepped into the path of a vehicle, according to the Somerset Police Department.
James Campbell, 33, was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 between traffic lights 21 (Kit Cowan Road) and 22 (Parkers Mill Road).
SPD Officer Elgin Pettus reported that Campbell was struck by a northbound Mercedes being driven by Morrison Strunk, 22, of Pine Knot.
The accident took place around 6:20 a.m. Friday.
Two lanes of northbound U.S. 27 were closed for around an hour while a reconstruction unit investigated.
SPD was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
