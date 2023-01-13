A Stanford man is lucky to be alive after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Joshua Cain, 29, received non-life threatening injuries in an accident that took place on North U.S. 27, a little north of the intersection with Ky. 70.
According to Lt. Richard Smith from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the accident came in at 4:50 p.m.
During his investigation, Smith spoke with the driver of the vehicle, William Rice, 52, of Lancaster.
Smith said that Rice stated that he was driving northbound on U.S. 27, and just as he was approaching the area where the four-lane narrows into two lanes, he saw something laying in the road.
“At first he didn’t know what it was, as he got a little closer he saw it was somebody, and he said he couldn’t swerve into the southbound lane because of oncoming traffic,” Smith said.
“His head was toward the center line and his feet were toward the white line, lying right in the middle of the road,” Smith said of Cain.
Smith said he believes that Rice managed to cut the vehicle towards the center of the roadway just enough so that he didn’t run over Cain, but that he did strike Cain and slid him to the side of the road.
Smith added that it appears that Rice was not traveling very fast, in that he “very nearly” got stopped before he struck Cain.
Eubank Fire volunteers were working with Cain when Smith arrived. Air ambulances couldn’t fly due to the weather, so Smith said Somerset-Pulaski County EMS transported Cain to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Smith said he spoke with Cain at LCRH, who said he had no recollection of how he came to be in the roadway.
It was determined that Cain was under the influence of alcohol, Smith said.
