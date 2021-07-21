FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She cited the “integrity” of the investigation. Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)