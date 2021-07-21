In this July 20, 2021 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She cited the “integrity” of the investigation. Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)