Science Hill School has a new cop on the beat.
On Tuesday, the Science Hill City Commission approved Gary Pence at the new School Resource Officer, or SRO, for the Science Hill School District.
“I feel like he’d do us a good job up here, I really do,” Science Hill Police Chief Jeff Sears told the city commissioners. “Any time this community can do something to protect our children ... I think it’s a good thing.
“I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t recommend Gary if I didn’t think he’d be good for the job,” added Sears.
It’s a role that’s nothing new to Pence. He was the first SRO for the Somerset Independent School System, taking that position in 2000. He retired from the Somerset Police Department in 2007, the last year he was an SRO, after serving many years for the city, and has also served with Ferguson’s Police Department, and most recently as a deputy sheriff and court security officer at the Pulaski Judicial Center.
“Gary was one of the first (SROs) that was actually certified in Pulaski County,” said Sears at Tuesday’s Commission meeting. “He did a good job with Somerset. He’s great with the kids. ... He’s seasoned.”
“I’ve lived in Pulaski County all my life,” said Pence. He noted that he has some family in the Science Hill area.
Pence replaces Keith Middleton at SRO at Science Hill. Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse noted to the Commonwealth Journal that health issues had forced Middleton out of the role late last school year.
“This position came open and I talked to Chief Sears about it, and started the ball rolling,” added Pence.
Added Sears at the meeting, “I believe he’d be a good fit.”
The rewarding part of the job is “getting to know the kids and the teachers,” said Pence. He’s already been over to Science Hill — a single-facility district that goes through the eighth grade in northern Pulaski County — and received a warm welcome.
“I got my first fist bump and my first high-five,” said Pence. “That was awesome.”
About Dyehouse, Pence said, “We’re kind of two of the same people. We fit well with each other.”
Being an SRO carries its own unique set of responsibilities and challenges. For Pence, a lot of it is about teaching young people not to be afraid of law enforcement.
“The way the world’s going right now, they definitely need to trust us,” said Pence.
Among his responsibilities, the SRO would assist in a discipline process when potential exists for violence or criminal activity; attend parents and staff meetings to offer information about the SRO program when requested; help develop plans and strategies to prevent or minimize dangerous situations on campus; patrol the parking lot during arrival and departure times; improve the school’s image as a safe environment; perform ongoing security checks of the campus; and function as an information gathering source for law enforcement.
The SRO would serve with the Science Hill Police Department in that role, and the city would be compensated by the Science Hill Board of Education.
“Welcome, Officer Pence, to Science Hill Independent,” said Dyehouse. “Yellow Jacket Nation is excited to have you join our team and family.”
Also during Tuesday’s Science Hill City Commission meeting:
• Commissioners set the city’s Trick-or-Treat times from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
• The city set its ad valorem tax providing income for general municipal expenses at 13.0 cents per each $100 of taxable property within the city limits, for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The rate remains unchanged from last year. A tax of 2.5 cents per each $100 of franchise property is also in place. A one percent discount is allowed on each dollar collected before November 1, 2020.
