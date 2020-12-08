Turns out, COVID-19 restrictions are a bigger threat to the Nutcracker than the Mouse King.
For the sixth year, the Pep & Pizzazz Dance Studio in Somerset is presenting their version of the classic “Nutcracker” ballet. Unlike in the past, however, it won’t be live on stage in front of an audience full of parents, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
But that doesn’t mean there won’t be an audience.
Instead of the Center for Rural Development, those wishing to see the production have three dates on which they can go to Somerset Cinemas 8 and see the local talent portray everyone from Drosselmeyer to the Sugar Plum Fairies on the big screen.
“It’s totally different,” said Pep & Pizzazz owner Britani Shoemaker of the way the annual favorite project unfolded in 2020.
“We didn’t think there was a great possibility for a normal performance,” she noted. “Plan A was that we were going to film it at the (Center for Rural Development’s) theater, and use all the backdrops like normal. We’d film it by class, and each child would get to have two spectators. We were going to have an in-person limited audience, (with parents) only seeing their (kid’s) class’ part. Then we’d piece all that together, and show it at the movie theater.”
They were set to film on November 20; then came the last round of restrictions from the Kentucky governor’s office, and Pep & Pizzazz scrapped plans for having a limited audience in place. They still went ahead and filmed the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Shoemaker was sure to note that the production followed all appropriate COVID-19 precautions — social distancing, children performed in masks or face shields, limited rehearsals, etc.
“In practice and in filming, we did masks, we followed all the guidelines ... the whole nine yards,” said Shoemaker.
“The Nutcracker” debuted in 1892, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with a Christmastime fantasy setting. Pep & Pizzazz students take on the many various parts, whether groups of characters seen in visions or the protagonist Clara.
Of course, all the changes presented challenges that Shoemaker and her students — many of whom had been in “The Nutcracker” before — had not previously faced.
“One of the biggest challenges with with the logistics of keeping each scene under a certain number (of people),” said Shoemaker. “This is our sixth year doing ‘The Nutcracker.’ A lot of it is second nature to us. (Because of the restrictions), we had to think outside the box. For example, instead of having eight couples in the party scene, we have just one couple because we couldn’t fit all the different households in. Instead of Mom and Dad throwing the Christmas party, it’s the kids’ Christmas party. (We had to) make the show to fit guidelines but come up with why this or that makes sense.”
While the Cinema is limited to 25 people in a specific theater to watch the production. However, all the cinema’s screens will be available for each date. December 12 is sold out, said Shoemaker, but tickets are still available for Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, both starting at 10 a.m.
Tickets are $5 apiece, and will not be sold at the movie theater; rather people buy get them by emailing pepandpizzazz@gmail.com. Tickets need to be bought and reserved at least 24 hours in advance to reserve seating.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s the families involved will get to see themselves on a cinema screen and experience this special occasion in a unique and exciting way.
“We all just needed something to look forward to in 2020,” said Shoemaker. “Just announcing that we’d get to do something, the kids were so excited and grateful. The movie theater (opportunity) took the sting out of (not having the crowd); they get to see themselves on the big screen, which is a whole new experience. The response from the kids and their families has been extremely positive. Even though it’s. anew way of doing things, it’s still a little piece of normal.”
