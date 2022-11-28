When Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky composed "The Nutcracker" in 1892, he accommodated a wide host of colorful characters, from Russian dancers to Sugar Plum Fairies, but did not include gymnasts or ninjas. Thankfully, Pep & Pizzazz has him covered.
The 2022 production of "The Nutcracker," presented by Pep & Pizzazz, will be held this Friday and Sunday, December 2 and 4, at Somerset High School's W.B. Jones Auditorium.
This is the eighth year for the studio that instructs local youth in dance, cheer, gymnastics, and more to stage a production of the holiday classic.
And for Somerset, it's effectively become the community's official "Nutcracker" viewing opportunity — every year for almost a decade now, those interested in seeing this timeless Christmas tale live have the chance to do so locally thanks to Pep & Pizzazz and its owner, Britani Shoemaker.
"When we started doing 'The Nutcracker,' that's what we wanted — we wanted to create a show that would almost be like a gift to the community, that would kind of be part of everybody's Christmas traditions," said Shoemaker. "So in year 8, it seems like we've done that."
Right around 100 Pep & Pizzazz students of different ages and skill levels are in the cast, including all of the studio's dance classes.
"Then we let our gymnastics and ninja kids have the option to participate if they want to as well," she said, referring to the "ninja" style of physical activity. "The gymnastics kids and the ninja kids will have their own Christmas show later in December; they're going to do 'Elf.' ... And then our 'Tiny Tot' dancers, which are 3-6 year-olds, they get to do the pre-show.
"The traditional storyline will be the same," she added. "But we always try to change things up and add a few surprises, and keep it interesting for those people who come back year after year."
One aspect of the show making a return this year is the dance of the "party parents," which allows adults to take part in the fun of "The Nutcracker" as well.
"Pre-COVID, we had the big party scene with the party adults, and we've kind of had to scale that down in the COVID years," said Shoemaker. "But this year, we do have adults back in action. You'll see adults in lots of different things in the show."
The beloved "Nutcracker" ballet, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with music by Tchaikovsky, tells the story of a child's Christmas fantasy. Following the gift of a soldier-shaped nutcracker, young Clara is swept up in a fantastic battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, is transported to the magical Land of Snow, and gets a taste of the enchanting Land of Sweets before her dream ends.
The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. this Friday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be bought at Pep & Pizzazz (located at 254 Venture Way in Somerset) through Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets will also be available at the door. Tickets cost $12 each; kids ages 2 and under get in free.
Shoemaker thanked the sponsors that make "The Nutcracker" come to life, including Presenting Sponsor Brandi Prather DMD, as well as A&A Auto Sales, Avalon Murphy & Family, Autoland, Family of Ella Buis, Firehouse Subs, Harris & Associates PSC, Kevin Stewart Insurance, Kodi Brooks — Don Franklin Chrysler Monticello, Kristin Whitson — Century 21, Lifeline Home Health, Paisley Marie Boutique, and Quest Counseling.
"The community really gets behind this production, which really makes it fun to do," said Shoemaker. "We have a lot of local support."
