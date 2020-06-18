Sadly, Lake Cumberland's time on the television has come and gone — for now, anyway.
The NBC musical comedy "Perfect Harmony" was not renewed for a second season, as recently announced by the Network. The show took place in this area, in a fictional town called Conley Fork — not an altogether different name from Wayne County's Conley Bottom — and was indeed set in the area around Lake Cumberland, including a map of the lake in the town's popular diner, the Moonbow Dairy (as in, Cumberland Falls' unique natural wonder).
The county setting in the show was never specified, but creator Lesley Wake Webster did confirm that the general setting was imagined to be Wayne and Pulaski Counties — with Conley Fork in the former, and the mega-church whose choir served as the show's antagonists to be set in Somerset.
The show aired in the early part of the 2019-20 television season, debuting on Sept. 26 and airing its final episode of 13 on January 23. Fans and producers alike were likely hoping that would be only a season finale, not a series ender, but the announcement from last week removed any hope for "Perfect Harmony" returning to NBC this coming season.
The sitcom featured veteran actor Bradley Whitford as a crusty music professor at Ivy League Princeton who comes to stay in his late wife's Kentucky hometown after she passes away. He ends up becoming the choir director of the Second First Church of the Cumberlands, despite his own distaste for both religion and small-town life, and develops positive relationships with members of the rural community while preparing the choir for its statewide competition. The show featured well-produced individual and group musical numbers every episode, as well as numerous references to Kentucky notables like the UK Wildcats, Lexington, and even Rick Pitino and John Calipari.
"Perfect Harmony" was the brainchild and passion project of Webster, a sitcom producer and writer on shows like "New Girl," "Go On," and "American Dad." Her family roots are in neighboring Wayne County, Ky., and is the daughter of Norrie Wake, known locally as the former Mill Springs Battlefield Association administrator and owner of Lake Cumberland Winery in Monticello. She was inspired for the concept by her own grandfather, a choir musician who came to Kentucky from elsewhere.
Interestingly, Webster is connected to Wayne County through both sides of her family. Her mother Nancy is from the Steubenville area of Wayne County, where her father was a farmer.
"My mom started playing organ in the third grade, playing at Steubenville Baptist Church," said Webster in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday. "She didn't know how to play the piano. They (at the church) were like, 'Okay, now you're the accompanist.'"
Webster's mother moved to Lexington in high school after her father passed away, and met Webster's father, another music lover — marching band in particular, noted Webster, who played the trombone during her own time in band. Her father's parents were both choral singers — her grandmother taught music at Lafayette High School and her grandfather — "the real Arthur," she noted — directed church choirs (though unlike the character on the show, he was a bonafide fan of the church, not a reluctant outsider). Late in his life, he retired from Lexington to Wayne County after his wife's passing — at that point, like the character on the show, he "sort of lost his way, he lost his faith," said Webster.
Also like the character on the show, there was a little place on the water waiting for him when he came to Wayne County following his traumatic loss. "They had a tiny cabin they built on the back side of Fall Creek," said Webster. "That had always been their estate, to go down to Wayne County. It was a little cabin on the lake; it didn't have plumbing. When we'd stay, we'd have to walk outside in the middle of the night and use the outhouse."
That Fall Creek look is "very much" what Webster wanted when scouting locations for the show's pilot for Arthur's houseboat.
"That's what I wanted it to look like," she said. "A little bit secluded ... like you might have the whole lake to yourself."
Getting to create her own vision for a sitcom and represent this special place in Kentucky to the world was special for Webster, both as an artist and as someone with a fondness for the area.
"As a TV writer, I've always been a gun for hire. I show up and help someone make their show, usually about life in L.A. or New York. It's not your show, you just show up and write for the characters someone else created," said Webster. "So getting to create the characters and the sense of place was really important to me. I wanted to show more of Kentucky than is stereotypically portrayed. Kentucky has a rich culture and musical legacy. I wanted to portray that."
Indeed, the vision for Conley Fork was actually of a diverse rural town, with multiple African-American members of the choir (including the owner of the Moonbow Dairy. Webster noted that music is special because it's a great equalizer among people from different backgrounds.
"I really feel like churches and marching bands ... are some of the places where growing up, I saw the most integration of black and white (individuals)," said Webster. "Everyone was united about something. In music, there's an objective standard. Who's showing the most beautiful voice, or who has the best musicianship. It's a more equal playing field in some ways. It's a nice thing to reflect on — look at all this talent (in the choir). If you can show up and you can sing, you're welcome."
Other touches of the area included the name of the diner. "I grew up going to Cumberland Dairy (a restaurant in Wayne County)," said Webster. "People asks why it's called a 'dairy' (in the show). I said, 'Sometimes these things were once a part of dairy farms.'"
Some details that made the show seem authentic came with the help her writing staff — people who weren't from Kentucky but spoke the language of the state's favorite sport.
"I had a couple of really big basketball fans (on the writing staff)," said Webster. "One of my writers was from Philadelphia, and was a big fan of one of the teams there. He dove headfirst into (the Kentucky basketball references). I remember Rick Pitino from when I was in middle school and high school — it was so exciting when he was coaching UK, and then that sense of betrayal when he went to Louisville. A lot of that was from me, but a lot of the John Calipari (references) were from my fans (on the staff) who kept up with it."
Though her social media life is "limited to Facebook," Webster said she heard from "so many people," especially from church groups and her marching band friends, who appreciated the show.
"It was my love letter to making music together," said Webster. "They said it was really nice to see that shown on TV, that celebration (of music)."
So what's next for Webster? She said she just started a list of things she wanted to write about — and suggested she may tackle her husband's side of the family and their life in Illinois next.
But life on Lake Cumberland will always exist in "Perfect Harmony" for Webster and its fans.
"This may be a once-in-a-lifetime thing," she added. "I don't know that I'll ever get to write something this personal again."
