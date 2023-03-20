The Performance Food Group was named the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year in the 101-200 Employee Category.
With over 100 years of Food-Service excellence, Performance Food Group has become one of the nation’s largest distributors of food & supplies. Performance Food Group began in 1885 when James Capers began peddling groceries for a wholesaler in Richmond, Va.
His business grew into Pocahontas Foods, which distributed branded products to restaurants and foodservice outlets across the United States. Eventually Performance issued an IPO in October of 2015, becoming a publicly traded company. Today, Performance operates under three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.
With the recent acquisitions of Core-Mark, Eby-Brown, and Reinhart Food Service, Performance now operates over 140 distribution facilities in North America – 72 of which are Broadline Food Service Facilities (serving the needs of any business); 28 are Vistar Facilities (specializing in Theaters & Stadiums); and 42 Convenience Facilities (specializing in the Convenience & Retail Center of the store space”).
Somerset Foods, began in 1962 as an independent broadline distributor, specializing in serving the needs of single-unit independent operators as well as multi-unit regional and national chains, schools, and healthcare foodservice operations.
In 2009 Performance Food Service acquired the Somerset location, instantly providing the scale needed to grow Performance Food Group Somerset into a major distributor serving Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.
Performance Food Group Somerset currently employees 177 people and services over 1,000 businesses weekly, but they are still committed to supporting our local community with:
- Weekly food & supply donations to God’s Food Pantry. In fact, Performance donated over 20,000 lbs. of food to our local community in 2022.
- Sponsoring and preparing the annual First Responders luncheon.
- Contributions to Pulaski County School academic & athletic programs
- Contributions to Local & State-wide non-profit summer camps.
- Platinum sponsor of the Master Musician Festival …. and
- World Class Sponsors of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce
Performance Food Group is also the headlining sponsor of Louisville’s Great Chili Cookoff and the winner of the 2022 Child Care Advocates of Kentucky George Merrifield Corporate Award.
