When the families of Matthew Coomer and Taiann Wilson received word in mid-April that the man who murdered the two teens would stand before a parole board in June, there wasn't a lot of time to prepare.
"They told my mom (Sue Wilson, Taiann's mother), that we had until May 6 to get everything ready," said Taiann's older sister, Tonya Baumgardner. "That's not much time to talk to friends and family to get victim impact statements ready to go."
Tonya wanted as many people to have a voice as possible.
"I remembered we were working on some victim rights laws in Kentucky and it was very important to have a petition," Tonya said. "We worked with a lot of people on the project and got to meet John Walsh (of America's Most Wanted fame) and Fred Goldman (whose son was killed in the so-called crime of the century involving O.J. Simpson). It was very important that we had petitions so that more people could be heard."
So with the help of a computer-savvy friend, Tonya went to change.org and started an online petition entitled, "Keep a confessed murderer, Jeff Coffey, behind bars where he cannot kill again."
As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had generated over 5,700 signatures. Tonya has sent one batch of comments and signatures to the parole board and plans on sending the remainder on Monday.
"We've been overwhelmed by the response," Tonya said. "People from all over the world have signed it."
On change.org, people can read Tonya's personal account of the murders and her plea for assistance in keeping the murderer in prison.
"If everyone who has visited the site had signed it, we'd have over 20,000 signatures," Tonya said. "But some people won't get involved until they've lived it or someone they know has lived it.
"But I'm still happy with the attention that it is getting," Tonya added. "It's been shared well over 1,000 times and we are getting a good response. I hope we can get to 7,500 over the weekend."
If you'd like to sign the petition, here is the URL: https://www.change.org/p/facebook-keep-a-confessed-murder-jeff-coffey-behind-bars-where-he-can-not-kill-again
