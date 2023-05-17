For those who miss the melodic interludes that used to be held at Somerset’s Elgie Woods Piano Park, there is good news: The beats are coming back “with a bang.”
That’s the word from Dennis Crist, the retired City of Somerset Planning and Zoning manager, who started the park’s concert series several years ago.
The first Piano Park concert of 2023 will be held this Friday at 7 p.m., and will feature the Sorghum Sisters, otherwise known as Mary Ann Callarman and Marleen Peterson.
“Everyone knows the Sorghum Sisters,” Crist said, calling them very popular and “awesome.”
It will be the first in an entire series, with concerts scheduled almost every Friday between now and September.
The May 26th artists will be Tommy Cate and Friends, while June 2 is scheduled to be Tommy Minton, and June 9 will be Kelly Caldwell.
Certain dates are not currently filled in with performers, but as of right now other performers booked for the series include Maia Loiacono, LaMay & Reese, and AKA Marvin.
The wrap-up will take place in September, which Crist said would be a variety night with a pot luck dinner. Everyone will be welcome to bring in a dish.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Folks can bring their own lawn chairs.
This will be the first time since 2019 that a full series of concerts has been staged. A one-off shindig took place last August, but for the most part the park has remained silent since the COVID pandemic hit.
“Everybody really misses it,” Crist said of the music series, “but we have a lot of elderly people come there, and we couldn’t take any chances.”
The ability to get back into the routine seems to be something Crist is looking forward to, especially when he talks about the acts being presented.
“There’s a lot of talent in Somerset and Pulaski County,” he said.
While not required, tipping the performers is encouraged. “All the money goes to the performers. Every bit,” Crist said.
The park, located at the corner of Oak and College streets – across from the Somerset High School – was created in 2014. It was built at the site of the former home of Elgie Woods, a longtime piano instructor in the community. She taught piano to as many as 60 students a week during the height of her career.
For more information, contact Crist at 606-875-7444.
While the full schedule has not been filled in, a tentative list of performers is as follows:
- May 19 – The Sorghum Sisters
- May 26 – Tommy Cate & Friends
- June 2 – Tommy Minton
- June 9 – Kelly Caldwell
- June 16 – Maia Loiacono
- June 23 – LaMay & Reese
- June 30 – AKA Marvin (Maria McNeal & Devin Phelps)
- July 7 – The Daltons
- July 14 – TBA
- July 21 – TBA
- July 28 – TBA
- August 4 – Pleasant Company
- August 11 – TBA
- August 18 – TBA
- August 25 – TBA
