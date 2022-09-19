Death defying stunts, near supersonic fly-bys and a few comedy spots in between made up the aerial spectacle of the Lake Cumberland Air Show, but there were plenty of ways for crowds on the ground to get up and close to a plane or two as well.
Saturday’s show, taking place at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, was a rip-roaring success, if the packed crowds were anything to go by.
While many came to look high into the skies, the static displays that were found within the spectators area got plenty of onlookers as well.
Of the many craft on display were small prop planes, air ambulance helicopters and even a large DC-3, whose wings loomed over the crowds.
And by “loomed,” that means the wings made a great shaded spot for some to set up camp on the otherwise sunny and hot tarmac.
It wasn’t just a plane brought into be looked at from the outside. The crew of the DC-3, known as the Flagship Detroit, left the plane open for onlookers to get a peek inside.
“This airplane was delivered to American Airlines on March 2nd, 1937,” explained Randy Hooper, one of the three pilots that brought the Flagship to the airshow. “It was in their passenger service for 10 years. The DC-4 came along and it was a more profitable airplane.”
This particular plane was part of some of the first commercial air travel routes in the United States, and was one of the first that was profitable for passenger service only, he said. Pointing to the U.S. Mail contract logo on the tail, Hooper said, “All the airlines before the DC-3 had to have a mail contract to be profitable.”
The Flagship Detroit has a few documented celebrities to have taken flights on board, such as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Babe Ruth and Clark Gable.
Now, the plane tends to take curious passengers on short flights in venues such as the Somerset air show. The plane gave rides Friday and Saturday afternoon.
Most of the planes being shown off to the public Saturday were much smaller than the DC-3, such as the Cessna 172 brought in by Brad Wilson and Steve Robinson.
Wilson, who is an employee of the London-Corbin Airport, said he and Robinson flew the 1957 Cessna in Saturday morning, commuting about 20 minutes from it’s home base.
Unlike classic cars such as the ones seen at Somernites Cruise, Wilson said it is not unusual to see planes as old as his still in operation. In fact, he pointed towards several around him that were even older.
“The thing about airplanes is they get inspected every year, and anything that’s even a little bit out of tolerance has to get repaired before you can fly it again,” Wilson said. “Age on an airplane isn’t like it is on a car. As long as they’re maintained, they’ll fly for as long as you can keep getting parts.”
And for a plane like the Cessna, it’s not difficult to find parts to fit, especially since that company is still in operation. For something like the DC-3, it’s a little more difficult, Hooper said.
“As these airplanes get older, they salvage out, and so you get parts off of other airplanes. Some of the parts are rebuildable. There are licensed shops that can rebuild components,” he said.
Then, there are planes like the MiG-17 F, that pilot Mike Terfehr flew at the airshow. Finding parts for the MiG has a much more unusual story behind it.
“When the Iron Curtain fell, a lot of the Eastern Bloc countries, like Poland, went broke, and they started selling off their military equipment. It was basically a big garage sale. And a lot of Americans went over and bought everything they could and brought them back, and have been operating them over here ever since,” Terfehr said.
With those fully-functioning planes, Americans bought a huge inventory of parts, he said.
“I think we’ve got enough parts to keep these planes going for another 25-30 years.”
The story of the creation of the MiG was an interesting one as well.
“Interesting fact about that airplane is that the engine is called a VK-1, and its a copy of a Rolls Royce Nene. What happened was that after World War II, the Russians and the British were friendly, and the British sold 50 Rolls Royce Nene engines to the Russians for their aircraft. Immediately, the Russians started copying it.”
But, Terfehr said, “They couldn’t figure out the metallurgy for the metal in the engine, so the British happened to invite a group of guys over to tour the factory. The Russians sent a couple of KGB guys in there with special rubber in their shoes, and in walking around the machine shop they were picking up the metal shavings, and so they actually got the metallurgy right.”
The MiG was the closing act for the air show, flying by the crowd at speeds as close to the speed of sound as were allowed.
