Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 65 mph expected. The strongest wind gusts are expected through 8 PM. * WHERE...Pulaski and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&