There’s a new face on the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board, and one face which is leaving.
SPEDA’s chairman, Brook Ping, said goodbye to the board he was appointed to four years ago, being one of its founding members.
He was honored at Thursday’s meeting with a plaque and kind parting words from fellow board members and SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler
“Brook has served admirably,” Girdler told the group. “Everybody sees Brook at the head of the table as the chair of SPEDA, but so much went on behind the scenes that not everybody was aware of. I just wanted to thank Brook for his tireless service, for his effort, and for his belief.”
As Ping was the board chair, his departure required the election of new officers. Former board treasurer Seth Atwell stepped into the role as chair, and had his own parting words for Ping.
“I appreciate the hard work and effort you put in this. … With your leadership and guidance, the SPEDA board has had a great foundation laid by you. Your expertise and knowledge at helping us build has been invaluable. You can’t put a value on that,” Atwell said.
Board Vice Chair Michelle Allen added, “I don’t think SPEDA could be where we are right now without Brook’s guidance, know-how and connections.”
Board member Ameet Patel said, “You’re an inspiration to us young bucks as young developers. I really admire what you’ve done and what you continue to do.”
Patel also warned Ping to expect phone calls from other members of the board asking him questions.
For his part, Ping was humble and thankful about the accolades.
“You guys are like family to me,” Ping told the board members. “We did something a lot of people said couldn’t be done. We did something that’s never been done, and we did it. I didn’t do it, we did it. … It’s been fun.”
Ping also pointed out that the board was in good hands with Steve Merrick, the man recently appointed by Pulaski Fiscal Court to take over Ping’s position.
Ping called Merrick “a terrific businessman and even finer human being.”
Merrick returned the favor, saying, “It’s a little awkward taking, for lack of a better term, your seat, but I know Brook well. … Thank you for what you’ve done for the community. I just hope to be half the person you are on the board.”
Girdler likewise welcomed Merrick to the board, saying, “We appreciate your willingness to serve our community in so many different capacities, but in particular the SPEDA board. … The world needs more Steve Merricks in it, and we’re glad to have you as a part of this.”
“I’ll give it my best,” Merrick replied
Also as part of the new board makeup, Forrest Spillman was elected as the new treasurer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.