One could argue about the most definitive legacy that Steve Kelley has left in his eight years as Pulaski County Judge-Executive. It may be found in the Christmas tree planted in the fountain on the town square.
“When I first came into office, they were still doing the live tree,” said Kelley. “That was a difficult thing to do, trying to locate a tree every year, trying to get it moved — you’ve got to depend on the weather — and it’s always dangerous. Somebody may get hurt moving that tree, and you always had several people wanting to donate a tree, and it may not necessarily look good, so it would hurt people’s feelings and so forth.
“So once we decided to buy that tree we could re-use every year, I think that was one of the best things we did,” he added.
The 22-foot-tall artificial pine, as described by County Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Wilson, first made its appearance on the Fountain Square in 2018. As Kelley mentioned, in years past, community members would donate trees that could be used as the town’s token tannenbaum, but that came with its own set of problems. A simpler solution was to get an ersatz option that could be easily assembled and disassembled both in a day. It also saved money, as every year the process of securing the live tree cost up to $5,000.
Wilson said that it takes about four hours to install.
“It’s so much easier (than with the live tree),” he said. “... We’d find one, and when you’d go to get it, there’d be two trees coming out of the ground together. But this has been a real deal.”
The faux fir features almost 1,000 lights, and this year is virtually already decorated and ready to go — “Most of the stuff (on it last year) stayed on,” said Wilson. “You pretty much put it together in sections, and lift it up there. It takes a bucket truck and stuff, but it goes pretty smooth.
“It has a metal framework inside of it. The lights stay on. ... There’s four rings to it and every one, you drop it down, it catches the next ring, and then that one all the way down to the bottom,” he added. “You run the cord out, plug it up, and we’re going to have it ready (to be lit).”
Wilson said they try to get the tree up a little bit ahead of time in case there is any troubleshooting necessary. The first year, it went up on November 18, and 2022 saw it put in place about three days after that date. Wilson was aiming for last Friday, but weather interfered with that plan.
“We’ve been lucky, we’ve not had any issues with it,” said Wilson. “This is a short week for us, so I was trying to get it up. That way if you do have any problems, that will give us time to get them addressed.”
The Pulaski County Road Department began work on Monday putting the tree up on the square, ahead of the lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday, December 1. The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and will involve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, as well as singing and an appearance by Santa Claus himself, participating musically in a “Santa Jam” with kids.
Since Kelley will hand the keys to the judge’s office over to Marshall Todd come January, the tree lighting will be one of his last public acts as the head of county government, and it’s an opportunity to say goodbye that he treasures.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Kelley. “Obviously, I’d like to keep on doing it but it will be meaningful to do one last time. It will be a good way to get out and try to say thanks to people for letting me be the judge, and let them know that I was honored to serve them.”
