Commonwealth’s Attorney Office announced three cases in which defendants submitted guilty pleas last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court. All three cases were prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jake Johnson.
Darren R. Strunk, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking of Property Valued Over $10,000 and one count of second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The case was a result of an investigation of the Somerset Police Department in cooperation with Lowe’s of Somerset. Strunk was identified as as having committed a series of shoplifting thefts at Lowe’s between January 22, 2022 and February 6, 2022. During this period, Strunk reportedly stole over $20,000 of merchandise from the store. As part of a negotiated plea agreement, the Commonwealth recommended Strunk receive a sentence of 15 years to serve. Strunk waived his right to a separate sentencing hearing and the Court followed the Commonwealth’s recommendation and sentenced Strunk to 15 years. If granted parole before serving out the entirety of this sentence, Strunk will be required to pay back $20,053.84 of restitution as a condition of that parole.
Jordan R. Dick, 31, entered a plea of guilty to one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second Offense (more than 2 grams of Methamphetamines), and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). He was charged after a joint investigation by the Somerset Police Department and the Somerset office of Probation and Parole.
The investigation began in October 2022 after it was discovered that Dick, who was on parole at the time, may have been planning an attempt to get illegal drugs to an inmate in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Acting on this information, law enforcement went to Dick’s home on October 27, 2022 where he was found in possession of illegal drugs including over 3 grams of methamphetamine and less than a gram of fentanyl tablet fragments.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement, the Commonwealth recommended a sentence of ten years imprisonment. Final sentencing in this matter is scheduled for November 14.
Lashawnda E. Dumphord, 37, entered a plea of guilty to one count of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second Offense (less than two grams of Methamphetamine), and two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (over two grams of Methamphetamine). These charges resulted from an investigation of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force. According to court documents, a confidential informant made three separate purchases of methamphetamine from Dumphord between the February 9, 2022 and February 16, 2022. As part of a negotiated plea agreement, the Commonwealth recommended Dumphord receive a sentence of 12 years imprisonment. Final sentencing in this case is scheduled for October 19, 2023.
