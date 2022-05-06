“Why would you take that risk? Just stop it. Stop bringing this stuff in.”
That was the take that podcast host Darlene Price had on the city of Somerset’s acceptance of landfill leachate into the Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant – a plant that is currently being fixed by the city due to being out of compliance when it comes to state regulations for what substances are found in the treated water being released into the environment.
Price held a forum at the Pulaski County Public Library last Friday evening in which members of the public were invited to ask questions.
Three Somerset City Council members – Jim Mitchell, John Ricky Minton and Robin Daughetee – also attended in a bid to learn more about the subject that has Price so concerned.
In April, Price and fellow podcast team member Dan Gibson released a two-part series called "Lake Cumberland: What Really Lies Beneath.” The two are residents of McCreary County, but focused on the City of Somerset and the issues surrounding the wastewater treatment plant in one of their reports.
Price’s concern is twofold. First, despite the city being under an agreed order to rectify the plant’s outflow to be in line with state regulations, the state has not issued a single fine against the city. And second, the city is accepting the leachate, or runoff sludge, from several area landfills and is treating it within the facility, despite the acknowledgment that the facility needs to fix equipment.
Furthermore, according to Price, neither the state nor the city are testing the outgoing water for harmful chemicals that are found in leachate that comes from landfills that accept industrial waste.
Those chemicals are known as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), also known as C-8.
The city’s woes with the treatment plant stretch back to 2016, when tests showed the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
Price said she had documents that showed the city’s output of E. Coli was out of compliance all the way up to at least March of 2021.
“Some of these E. Coli levels are so high, and the ammonia nitrogen levels are so bad – and this is the state of Kentucky writing this up – there should have been notices out to the public. Pitman Creek should have been shut down. That’s what my experts are telling me. None of that was done,” she said.
Which makes the treatment of the landfill leachate all that more concerning, she said.
“They know this treatment plant is defective, and yet these city officials decided, ‘Gee, the state of Kentucky has not done anything to us for 6 years.’ These violations are so serious that they threatened to fine them $25,000 a day per event,” Price said.
Yet, the city has brought in up to 30,000 gallons of leachate, despite the plant being out of compliance, she said.
“Leachate is so toxic, it’s highly controlled,” she continued. To treat it, plants are supposed to have to have an industrial waste permit, she said. Through her Open Records requests, Price said she determined that the city only has a general permit.
“They don’t even have an industrial waste permit to run industrial waste through their defective plant. That’s the problem,” she said.
Council Member Mitchell, who has been a member of the council for 18 years and worked for the water department for 30 years, told Price and the audience that he had attended the budget workshop in June 2021 where Somerset Mayor Alan Keck discussed bringing in the leachate.
“But what he said about it, I didn’t catch – about this C-8 stuff. I was sitting there as a water purveyor for 30 years. I would have said ‘Hell no,’ in a heartbeat,” said Mitchell.
Price stated that it was because Keck didn’t say anything about the potential for C-8 or other chemicals being in the leachate, nor that they were harmful.
Council Member Minton, who lives on Sinking Creek (which flows into Pitman Creek) next to the wastewater plant, invited Price to attend a future City Council meeting and describe the problem to the entire council.
“Some of our council people probably haven’t even heard of this. I just found out about it probably a month or two ago,” he said.
Last month, Keck said the city was working with the state to both reduce the amount of “suspended solids” and to budget the funding to make the repairs to the treatment plant.
Keck went on to say that Somerset is borrowing up to $4.5 million to fix the plant and will likely spend around $8 million to, and that the current problems are not being impacted by accepting leachate.
Last Friday, the city also placed an invitation to bid for a company to outsource the removal of solids from outflow water. That outsourcing is a temporary measure until the plant’s permanent equipment can be placed.
Keck said the new equipment should be in place by next summer.
Keck went on to say that concerns about the present of C-8 in Pitman creek were “invalid. Hexavalent chromium levels have been so low when tested at Pitman Creek during the last three years that they do not even meet the minimum state recordable limit.”
