Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.