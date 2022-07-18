Grace Potter and Marty Stuart were the highly-coveted headliners of this year’s Master Musicians Festival, the kind of artists found on the festival board’s wish list. But the unexpected talk of this year’s MMF might have been someone who had to earn his way into the line-up.
Every year, there’s some artist or band down the ticket that makes a huge impression on the MMF crowd. Executive Director Tiffany Finley wasn’t sure there was one in particular out of this year’s roster — but if there was, it was probably Hunter Flynn, the Southwestern High School product who got a chance to perform his song “East Kentucky Dream” Friday night before Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives took the stage.
Flynn won MMF’s “Take the Stage” competition, where the prize was the Friday night slot. Flynn opened the Saturday show the week before at the Virginia, and after winning the public’s choice of musician at this year’s Foodstock, he’ll also perform at the Moonlight Festival this fall.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride, that’s for sure,” he said following his performance at MMF. “I’m just thankful.”
Born and raised in Pulaski County, calling the southern end home, Flynn graduated SWHS in 2015. He had always loved singing and playing music, but had never taken it seriously before. He picked up guitar playing his senior year of high school, but it was only a couple of years ago that he focused in on learning more about the instrument.
“I wasn’t happy with what I was doing with my life before and I was making some decent money selling charcoal drawings, so I decided to quit my job and start doing open mic stuff on the side,” he said. “One day, somebody walked up and asked how much I charged for a set. Ever since then, (the music career) has kind of taken off.”
Flynn has produced about “10 or 11” original songs to this point; “East Kentucky Dream” was released on music platforms only minutes after Flynn’s MMF appearance in front of a row of screaming fans. He said he’s hoping to release an EP within a matter of months.
“I had a lot of fun,” said Flynn after his turn on the stage. “I’ve got a big family and a lot of friends, so they always come out and support me and I can’t thank them enough for it.
“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember,” he added. “To get up on the main stage and be able to play a song far surpasses any dreams that I had.”
Flynn even got to appear on Saturday, stepping in for the act If Birds Could Fly, who were unable to make their date in the SomerSessions tent.
Finley said on Saturday that as of Friday’s conclusion, Flynn had been the talk of the festival, along with Friday headliner and country music icon Stuart.
“Marty Stuart was the talk of the festival, how just professional and on point their band is,” she said. “I love all the musicians that got to see Marty, and they got to see what the gold standard was for showmanship.”
On Monday, an exhausted but elated Finley reflected on how the weekend as a whole went.
“I love this year’s festival,” she said. “It was probably one of my favorites. ... I just loved the vibe of the crowd and everyone was just so happy, including the bands. Usually there’s just a little bit of negativity that will always come out of an event, but really, I have heard nothing this year but good things from our sponsors and our festivalgoers and our volunteers, all the way to the bands. It just seemed to feel special in the air.”
Besides Flynn, another surprise standout was the young singer-songwriter panel early on Saturday. Finley said the collection of artists from Kentucky and Virginia — which included Logan Purcell of Somerset along with Jayce Turley, Jake Kohn, Cara Bishop, Kara Wilder, Vivian Leigh — inspired a strong reaction, even tear from some, during that early afternoon set.
Of course, the featured attraction for 2022, Grace Potter, didn’t disappoint, taking command of the stage with high energy and a rocking vibe as soon as she stepped under the lights.
“I think that just for our mission because going into this year, a lot of people were like, ‘Well, I don’t know who Grace Potter is but I love Marty Stuart,’” said Finley. “I just feel like part of the mission of MMF is to introduce our community to these amazing artists that are touring all over the United States in bigger cities. We’re bringing that high quality of talent to Somerset.”
Finley said that numbers-wise, about 4,500 people attended over the course of the two days of the festival. That’s down from last year, but Finley actually isn’t discouraged — in fact, it might have created a better overall vibe.
“I’ve just been hearing from all of my festival network all over the state and country, numbers are just so down this year because of inflation and gas, and also the market is just saturated; back in the day, we were the only game in town in the state and now there’s a festival that pops up every other week,” said Finley. “Eventually that will work itself out, but I love the crowd this year. I wasn’t really that upset about it being only 4,500 because people could move around, they didn’t have to wait in line for beer, for food.
“It was just a little bit more laid-back and I think post-COVID, that’s really what people are looking for, they don’t want to be in these huge crowds where they can’t move,” she added, also noting, “The vendors all say it was the best Friday they’ve ever had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.