A Somerset woman who was charged with the murder of LeeAnna Brumley has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge – Manslaughter – in a deal with the prosecution.
Danelle Nicole Powell, 35, was accused of killing Brumley with a sawed-off shotgun, reportedly on the orders of Gerald Avalon Hendricks, 56.
Brumley died around May 22, 2019. Investigators later conducted a search of a field off of Charter Oaks Road near Science Hill in which burned human bones were found.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton, the victim’s family gave permission to his office to accept Powell’s plea of second-degree manslaughter.
“The Commonwealth recommended that the defendant receive a total of eight years in prison. However, the sentencing will be put off until the defendant has served at least five full calendar years in jail,” Dalton said.
“[Brumley’s] family wanted to know that she wouldn’t be paroled or released early until she had served at least five years.”
Powell has also agreed to cooperate in the prosecution’s case against Hendricks.
Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believe that at the time of Brumley’s death, she and Powell had been staying at Hendricks’ residence on Shady Grove Road in Science Hill.
On the day investigators believe Brumley died, there was supposed to have been some issue with her health.
Rather than take Brumley to the hospital, Hendricks had a relative, Corkey Lee Hendricks, take her to a farm. Gerald Hendricks and Powell followed in a separate vehicle.
Once there, investigators believe Powell shot Brumley, and then took her body to another location to burn.
Corkey Hendricks was sentenced to five years for his role in matter.
In addition to Murder, Gerald Hendricks is facing several charges of first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy and Kidnapping.
He remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
He appeared in court Thursday via online conference to schedule a bond hearing for next week.
His jury trial is set for December 5, with Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker expecting the trial to take four days.
