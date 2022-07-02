Poynter wins national Knight Essay Contest

Blake Poynter, of Eubank, is the Kentucky State Winner of the prestigious national Knight Essay Contest, sponsored by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
Blake was honored at a dinner in Lexington on May 23, 2022, by Dale Henley, President of the Lafayette Chapter, SAR in Lexington who presented him with a medallion, certificate and check for $500.
The topic of Blake's essay was Dr. Benjamin Rush, a Patriot who played a significant role in the American Revolution and who served as the First Surgeon General in the Command of George Washington.
Blake will be a sophomore at Somerset High School where his English teacher, Jonnny White, brought Blake's attention to the Contest and mentored him throughout the process.
