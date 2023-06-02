There may be a new name on the window of the building where John G. Prather, Jr. has been doing business, but make no mistake Prather isn’t ready to give up his lawyer’s practice just yet.
After a couple of weeks of renovation on what, decades ago, used to be the Citizens National Bank Building – at 48 Public Square, across the street from where the bank can be found today – Prather and the building’s new owner held a ribbon cutting and celebration of their changing of the guard.
But while new Somerset attorney Shawna VanHook has taken over the building, Prather still has an office and a desk there from which to conduct his business.
“My intention is to be more available as a grandfather and enjoy the time with them and my wife [Hilma] and all of my friends, but I’m not ready to quit.”
Or, as Hilma Prather explained, “He loves to say we got married for better or worse, but not for lunch. Hopefully he’ll be down here – he wouldn’t know what to do with himself if he stayed at home. He wants to meet and greet people. That’s what he enjoys the most.”
While Prather’s and VanHook’s practices are technically separate, VanHook said they will work some cases together. Plus, Prather is close at hand, in case they need to bounce ideas off each other, she said.
“I told him he is welcome to stay as long as he wants to stay,” VanHook said.
Prather started practicing law alongside his father in 1971. John Prather, Sr. himself had been practicing for decades before that – passing the bar in 1947 before actually graduating law school.
They practiced together for 35 years, until Prather, Sr. was 86
Prather, Jr. served in the Air Force in his younger years, and said he tried a couple of cases while there, but within his first few weeks of being at his father’s law firm, he was placed into the thick of it, whether he wanted to be or not.
“When I started, we did not have public defenders. The judge would just call you and appoint you to a case. When I came back from the Air Force – I’d been back about three weeks – the judge appointed me to a murder case and gave me two weeks or three weeks to prepare. We did not get paid, but the judge’s idea was if you went over and tried cases, that the jury would get to see you and see what kind of work you did. There was no advertising, and the jury was your advertising.”
As he recalled, his client was convicted of the “least offense” possible and got a five-year sentence out of it.
He has strong memories of how the practice was run in previous years. He said he is used to getting to the office between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 every morning, and would be there until 5:30 p.m. every evening, at least. If he was working on a case, he could be there till 10 p.m.
“Mary Sears worked with me for many, many years, and Mary was generally here between 5:30 and 6 a.m. She had been Harold Rogers’ secretary. … It would be very unusual for her not to have the office open by 6 o’clock in the morning. And that was good, because people would come by and do their legal work on the way to work. They didn’t have to take off. We got as much work done before 9 o’clock as most people did all day long,” Prather said.
He wouldn’t necessarily be working on cases just here in Pulaski, though.
“If I was trying cases in Middlesboro, or trying cases in Harlan where I had a lot of cases, I drove home at night and drove over early in the morning. I’d rather sleep in my own bed. Plus, if I had to research something, I had my own library,” he said.
Along the way, Prather also found himself active in professional organizations.
He was president of the Kentucky Bar Association, president of Southern Conference of Bar Presidents, and chairman of the board of the Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company for many years. “We had to go to England once a year to renegotiate our insurance contracts, and every fourth or fifth year we had to go to Germany. … Very wonderful learning experience, but it also was an opportunity to give back. When we formed that company, it was very difficult for lawyers to get malpractice insurance. Prices were going up. That stopped the prices going up and also made an available market.”
Recently, Prather served as the 28th Judicial Circuit Judge, being appointed after his predecessor, Jeffrey Burdette, retired.
He served on the bench from April 2021 through December 2022.
He said he enjoyed serving, but … “I belong here more than I belonged there,” he said while sitting at his desk in the law office.
“Everybody’s fit for something different, and I belong as a practicing community country lawyer. It was an honor for the governor to appoint me, and I appreciated it,” he added. But as it was a solo practice when he was appointed judge, he had no one to take on his case load while he was away.
He said he had to ask his nephew to finish up the loose ends of his work until he could come back to it.
Prather’s father bought the old Citizen’s National Bank building from Andy Decker in 1996. The building itself has a long history going back all the way to the 1800’s. Prather has photos of the building from the 1870s, when it was home of the Globe and the Somerset Times newspapers.
As of this week, the building has brand new windows, as well as a remodeled first floor with new paint and flooring, courtesy of VanHook
She said that when she bought the building, her first order of business was to keep the historical aspect in mind while giving it an update.
VanHook is a native of Wisconsin, and moved east when she started going to Purdue University in Indiana.
Throughout her previous careers, she worked for several companies. One such company was Amazon, where she worked as an area manager. That brought her to Campbellsville where she met her husband, Burnside native Jerry.
While she had a successful career in the business community, VanHook said she had always wanted to go to law school. Finally, when she was at a transition point within Amazon, she and her husband talked about whether it was the right time for her to become a lawyer.
She went back to Indiana, took classes at the Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, and passed the bar exam in 2019.
Though she was working as a successful attorney in Indiana, she and her husband felt they wanted to be closer to their kids and grandkids who lived here in Pulaski. So, last year, she got in contact with Prather to ask him if he would be interested in selling his building.
“Sometimes things are meant to be,” Prather said. In talking with her, he discovered that her areas of practice are similar to his.
“It all just sort of fell into place. And I’m tickled to death. She’s a delightful person and works hard and she is kind to genuinely kind to people.”
Added Hilma Prather: “This whole transition has just been made in heaven. They are so lovely. They’re just the finest people… I know she’ll be successful.”
VanHook said she will be working in estate planning, probate, real estate, and civil litigation.
