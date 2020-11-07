Winter is coming, and so is the Ky. 461 interchange improvement project.
Starting this coming week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced, crews will begin installing construction signs and mobilizing equipment in preparation to begin construction on the $49.4 million project. It will replace two intersections, Ky. 461 and East Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 and Valley Oak Drive/Coin Road as well as widen Ky. 461 to four lanes from the Ky. 80 interchange extending north to Buck Creek.
The project is funded in part by a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) federal transportation grant. With a total cost estimated at $69.3 million, the project also benefits from a $26.2 million state-federal appropriation, $12.8 million in state funds, a $5 million local match and other right-of-way donations.
Prime contractor, Bizzack Construction LLC, is scheduled to begin work the week of November 16 clearing trees and brush along the project corridor.
Construction activities are expected to have minimal impact on motorists at this time.
The anticipated completion for the project is June 1, 2023. The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the KYTC District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
