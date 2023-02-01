On Tuesday morning, the opportunity to obtain a limited amount of free tickets for the Louisville Orchestra’s scheduled appearance at an expanded Master Musicians Festival this July went live online.
And in the pluck of a string, they were gone.
Even Tiffany Finley, Master Musicians Festival (MMF) Executive Director, marveled at how quickly the tickets were snatched up by the public.
“I knew that there was a buzz about that; people have been calling me, blowing me up, sending me messages (about getting a ticket),” said Finley. “I knew that there was hype around it, but I did not realize that it would go (so quickly). I was hoping it would go fast, but I’m very proud of or community for making it go so fast.”
The tickets, which were available at no charge, went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, on the website www.eventbrite.com, where regular MMF tickets are also able to be purchased.
About three-and-a-half hours later, all 750 tickets had all been claimed, noted Finley.
“I’ve been out of service, so the last time I looked, the tickets were at like 200,” she said. “Once I got back in service, we had two left.”
The Louisville Orchestra is presenting a special performance at The Center for Rural Development on July 13, the Thursday night before the normal two-day outdoor music festival that is familiar to more recent MMF fans takes place that Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College. The performance is being sponsored by Lake Cumberland Resorts and Lake Cumberland Property Investments.
But MMF fans who go farther back might find the third night for an orchestral performance just as familiar. This is the 30th year for MMF in the community, but until the mid-2000s, there was a third night to the festival which featured primarily music considered in a classical vein.
For 2023, MMF is bringing back its “Classical Night,” having been able to secure the services of the premier orchestral ensemble from Kentucky’s largest city as part of its statewide tour via a $4.3 million appropriation from the Kentucky General Assembly.
“Since I’ve taken over as director (or board president) — this is my 14th festival — we have not had a Classical Night for MMF,” said Finley. “Sheryl Polk used to kind of run the Classical Night, and every time I see her, (she says) ‘Are you going to bring back the Classical Night?’ I’ve been trying, and now that I’m a full-time director and have time to put on a third day — that’s a whole other event — we started toying around with the idea of getting some kind of orchestra.”
The price of getting such a group to perform was prohibitive at first, but MMF alum Ben Sollee’s manager let Finley know about the orchestra’s grant to go perform in more rural Kentucky communities, and things went forward from there. At first, it didn’t appear that they would be available, but that situation soon turned in MMF’s favor.
“We’ve been working on that, and that’s why it took us a little bit longer to get those tickets ready, to get the details,” said Finley. “It was very surprising to me how many people have been excited about it.”
Best of all, it will be a return engagement for the Louisville Orchestra at MMF.
“The cool thing is, I was talking to some of the older MMF boar members, and they kept saying, ‘We’re so glad you’re having the Louisville Orchestra back,’ and I was like, ‘Back? What are you talking about?’” said Finley. “I started looking at the old posters and they were here in 2000. So that’s a really cool circle for the 30th year.”
Finley hopes to be able to continue the Classical Night concept in the future in some form or fashion, “just seeing how well this one did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.