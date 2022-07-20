Preteen takes her crown

Londyn Childress was coronated Miss Preteen Pulaski County along with Emily Grace Sims and Noah Absher who were chosen as Little Miss and Mister Pulaski County at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds Tuesday Night.
Childress, in a dress she described as sparkly, took the crown despite having to compete against 18 other contestants, far more contestants than past pageants.
The pageant kicked off with the contestants presenting themselves before the judges individually as the MC, John Alexander, read their descriptions. Childress was described as “energetic” and her interests include making smores, reading chapter books, and going to the water park with her friends.
Following the individual presentations came comparative judgement where each contestant presented herself in front of the judges in groups of 5.
Next, the audience was told there would be an intermission, during which, there would be a second pageant held.
In this pageant, Little Miss and Mister Pulaski County were crowned. Emily Grace Sims and Noah Absher wowed the judges with their presentation. The judges we particularly impressed with Absher’s large bowtie.
Following the Little Miss and Mister pageant, the Preteens retook the stage and presented themselves in their formalwear to the judges.
Festivities at the Pulaski County Fair will continue with a small car demolition derby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.