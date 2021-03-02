Pulaski is still bailing out after Sunday rains caused extensive flooding, with Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price asking residents on Tuesday to be patient while crews try to repair the damage.
“We just ask that everyone continue to be patient with them as we know that there are parts of the county that we haven’t been able to get to due to the flooding and damage to the roadways, but as they can get to these areas they will get out there and work to repair and clean up the damage,” Price said.
Price offered a list of the calls the Emergency Operations Center and 911 Center took within a 24 hour period: Ten high water rescues, six calls where responders transported displaced families to alternate shelter, 37 weather damage calls to residences and bridges, two structure fires where floodwaters shorted electrical systems, seven non-injury wrecks related to sudden rainfall, one gas leak investigation, one status check on an unoccupied car in water, and 33 high water/mud/rock/slide calls.
“This additional workload could not have easily been accomplished without the wonderful first responders in Pulaski County,” Price said. “They went above and beyond when called upon to help the citizens of Pulaski County.”
He said that the Western Kentucky University Mesonet station located at Northern Elementary measured a rainfall of 5.4 inches.
He added that it didn’t help that the ground was still saturated from the snow and ice storms Pulaski experienced in the past few weeks.
“Our Road Departments have done a tremendous job considering everything that has been thrown at them over the last three weeks. They were already going around the county, cleaning up and repairing damage from the snow, but when the rain started they jumped in and went around putting up signs where the water was over the roadways and trying to unclog culverts and tiles to help the water drain more efficiently,” Price said.
Monday evening, Congressman Hal Rogers took to social media to express his support of those who have helped during the flood cleanup.
“Thanks to heroic emergency response efforts across Southern and Eastern Kentucky, there have not been any reports of fatalities as a result of overnight flooding,” Rogers said. “However, we have extensive damage in several counties, including homes, schools, businesses and roadways – some of which have been completely destroyed. My staff and I have been coordinating urgent efforts with local and state leaders, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure needs are met as quickly as possible. I stand ready to assist in any way possible, as I continue to pray for our neighbors and friends who have been impacted by this storm.”
The Nashville District of the U.S. Corps of Engineers announced Monday that it was “regulating reservoir releases in its ten dams to mitigate flooding along the Cumberland River,” meaning that dams will not be releasing water very quickly, and the Cumberland’s waters will not be receding as fast as they would if dam gates were opened fully.
Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding, mobilizing the Kentucky National Guard to assist with high water emergencies.
