After several minutes of discussing at Monday’s City Council meeting the Pitman Creek Wastewater plant and her concerns about leachate being accepted there, McCreary County podcast investigator Darlene Price ended her comments by asking questions on another subject entirely – insinuating that the owners of a connected trucking company were paying money to Mayor Alan Keck.
Price began by asking the mayor if he knew who Richard Shane Weddle, William Martin Allen and Eric Weddle were and stating that the three were listed on the Secretary of State’s website as being the owners of WATCO LLC.
(The Commonwealth Journal’s search found that Allen and Shane Weddle are listed as officers of WATCO, while Shane Weddle and Eric Weddle are officers together in Weddle Enterprises.)
The exchange between Price and Keck went:
Price: “Isn’t WATCO trucking company also the company that got the contract to bring in this leachate?”
Keck: “That’s correct.”
Price: “And have you not received campaign donations, Mr. Mayor, from Richard Shane Weddle, William Martin Allen and Eric Weddle, and family members?”
Keck: “I believe I have.”
Price: “That’s all I have.”
To which Council Member Tom Eastham turned to Keck and asked, “So is this about water or campaigns?”
Later in the meeting, Council Member Robin Daughetee expressed his displeasure in the line of questioning.
“I appreciate a citizen that puts in the effort that this lady has put in to express her concerns, and when she began she made some good points,” Daughetee said. “I don’t appreciate an individual that comes up and questions the integrity of the council or the mayor in the manner that was done at the end of her concerns. Because basically, that just takes everything she stated and null and voids it, and makes the point that it seems political.”
Keck pointed out that the names Price mentioned were “some of the most avid boaters in the whole county.
“You think they’re going to take their kids wakeboarding and whatever you do on the lake… in water they don’t think is safe?” Keck asked.
He then said he felt the accusation was an insult to those who work for the wastewater department.
“I’m really proud of the team that we have. I’m proud of the team that works at water and wastewater. … These accusations don’t just get pointed at me or my empty chair. They get pointed at folks that come to work every day on behalf of our city that also live and work here. I think that those folks, dozens of them that go to work every day that are cleaning up sh*t when pipes bust, care a lot. And it’s insulting to them, too, that we’re just going to turn the other cheek because somebody wrote the mayor a check,” he said.
