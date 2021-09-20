A local man who made headlines in July after barricading inside his Monticello Street home had his probation revoked earlier this month.
Bret Lee Copple, 43, of Somerset, was sentenced to five years in prison on September 8 for Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance — a charge he'd initially gotten probation for last December.
By July 13, Copple was wanted on two Probation Violation warrants. When Somerset Police attempted to serve him at his home around 10:45 a.m. that day, Copple refused to communicate.
Officers worked to establish a secure perimeter around the residence — blocking several access points to that area of Monticello Street.
After obtaining and administering the second search warrant, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Copple was located inside a closet within the residence by Sgt. Derek Flynn and SPD detectives. Officer Elgin Pettus served the arrest warrants and Copple was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
Copple is also facing a pending indictment which charges him as a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
With his probation revoked, Copple is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He becomes eligible for parole this December with the maximum expiration of the sentence set for April 16, 2025.
