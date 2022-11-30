Shopping for the holidays is already hard enough, but if you’re a parent of a small child, you may want to throw up your hands and say “bah humbug.”
While shopping for a little one may be tricky, maternal child health coordinator at Lake Cumberland District Health Department Sabrina Merrick has the inside scoop on the best and worst toys to buy for kids.
Merrick is a registered nurse by trade, but her focus is on safety with babies and other small children. She teaches pregnant and postpartum women on the importance of certain “milestones” and other strategies for raising healthy children.
For her, paying attention to the toy’s warning label is the key. And she says it all comes down to two things: skill level and age range. She underscored the importance of “not buying too far ahead” of the child’s age, especially for tots five and under.
“I have grandchildren, and one thing that is a very big concern with the two of them is if there are more children in the home, you have to really kind of be careful with the younger children being hurt on the older child’s toys,” she says.
For an example, she used her experience of her grandchildren.
“Barbies have little shoes. [My granddaughter’s] younger brother likes to put them in his mouth,” said Merrick. “How we handled that situation, is she has a little Rubbermaid™ container that she has to put all the small pieces in it, and she’s supposed to check it every time she plays with it and make sure all the pieces are still there.”
In this vein, Merrick shows alternatives to not buying hazardous toys for older children who have younger siblings. Instead of not buying hazardous toys for older children, Merrick says it may be helpful to buy the toys and use it as an opportunity to teach the older children responsibility by knowing to keep it away from the younger child.
As for skill level, Merrick says that it all comes down to experience. Older children will be able to quickly pick up on the correct way to play with a toy, but younger tykes might have to be shown how a toy works or have supervised experience with the toy.
“They need some guidance so it’s not a frustrating toy for them and that it’s still fun,” says Merrick.
For busier parents who can’t always keep an eye on small children, Merrick encourages toys with soft edges that kids can’t cut themselves on. This may be a good toy even for parents who can watch their kids constantly.
“All it takes is one second with your back turned,” laughed Merrick.
Merrick also said toys that are educational in nature assists with children’s development. While these toys may take a high skill level, they give a child extra time to grasp fundamental problem-solving skills and familiarity with basic shapes, sounds, and colors.
Another helpful toy for education is just “good old-fashioned crayons” and other cheap items.
“Letting them explore colors… it doesn’t have to be real expensive things,” said Merrick. “Blocks promote a lot of creativity in kids. Just think of all the creative things you can do with blocks. You can build a house, a fence, a road. There are all sorts of things you can do just with blocks.”
Cheap toys are something parents often fail to get their kids, claims Merrick. She says parents aim for the most expensive toys in order to keep their baby entertained, but the addition of physical activity can make even a cheap toy invaluable.
“We would really like to see kids get outside more,” she says. “Walking. Riding bicycles. Just playing on a swing-set… playing with a hula hoop… Toys don’t have to be expensive. A hula hoop is an old-fashioned toy, but for just a few dollars and kids can get out in the yard and play with them forever… Sometimes the most simple, basic toys are the ones that are the most fun.
“Sometimes fifteen minutes playing with your kids or just sitting down and coloring or having a tea party… it can go such a long way for everybody.”
Merrick added extra stress to the dangers of choking, saying it’s a “huge deal.”
“You’re teaching them when they’re small to learn how to eat, so they really can’t differentiate between ‘this is food,’ and ‘this is not food,’” says Merrick. “They just naturally put things in their mouth.”
After two years, says Merrick, kids will have teeth and will be better able to differentiate between toys and food, though she still urges parents to keep an eye on their toddlers.
“Anybody can choke. Even an adult,” says Merrick. “I’m a firm believer that in any household, the more people that know basic CPR… you never know when something’s going to happen. You just don’t.”
While choking hazards are the top of the list for most parents’ concerns, Merrick says there are things to watch out for that parents might not think about.
“A bigger toy that’s metal, they have sharp edges that are not necessarily sharp [enough] to cut their finger, but if a child fell and hit their head or their face or their teeth, those are hard surfaces,” said Merrick. “It’s like a coffee table. A coffee table’s not going to jump out and get you, but if you fall into a coffee table, anyone can get hurt with that.”
“You’ve got to be vigilant. It’s tough to be a parent,” admitted Merrick. But totally worth it.
