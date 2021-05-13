What would you say to turning SomerSplash into a Winter Wonderland? Or, at least, having an ice rink?
A proposal for that exact idea was presented to the Somerset City Council at a budget workshop held Tuesday.
SomerSplash General Manager Dr. Stephen Sims brought the idea up as part of his proposed budget, saying that bringing a pop-up style ice skating set to the park would cost around $300,000.
Part of the cost, $11,000, would be for pouring a concrete base to use as a platform for a 50-by-70 ice rink.
The rest would entail renting the equipment, including the rink itself and the generator that would be used to keep the ice in its solid form.
The set up would keep the rink frozen even if outside temperatures are well above freezing.
To recoup that cost, Sims said the rink would need to see around 25,000 guests paying $12 to get in. That admission cost would include skate rental.
In contrast, Sims said the water park sees around 80,000 guests in the summer.
He said he would like to see the new winter addition open up the weekend before Thanksgiving and run through the winter until bad weather sets in, likely around the first of February.
The rink would likely be open after school hours Wednesday through Friday, then 12 hours or so on the weekends, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No “season passes” would be given out, and admittance would be separate from the summer season passes, because of the expense of starting the park.
Sim’s reason for the project is to both utilize the park for more of the year than just the summer months, plus to have an activity that families can enjoy during that time of the year.
“There’s really nothing going on here in the winter time. That’s one of the biggest gripes and complaints that I always hear,” Sims said.
As part of the project, Sims said he would like to connect with local vendors to open a shopping area, what might become a “Santa’s Village” of sorts.
“What I would like to do is bring in the local community some way, somehow. If we could have some of the local mom and pop shops that make jams or baskets and wreaths or something like that, and possibly rent out the cabanas that we have up there,” he said.
The concession stand would also be open, selling the usual items but with added wintertime ideas like coffee, hot chocolate and “S’mores packages.”
He envisions having small “campfires” around the area to keep skaters warm.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck greeted the idea warmly, saying it would be a good use of a $10-$12 million asset that sits idle nine months a year.”
Still, the cost of the project worried him, he said.
I’m concerned it’s 270 people a day [needed to recoup costs]. Can we really put that through there? It might be a little ambitious, just in the spirit of transparency.”
That $300,000 would mostly be a reoccurring cost should the city rent the equipment. Council member Jerry Wheeldon suggested it might be better to simply buy a rink, and Keck agreed, asking Sims to look into how much that would cost.
An upside of the project, as pointed out by Councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock, would be that drawing people in from surrounding small communities might get them to shop in Somerset, too.
Plus, Sims said that the concrete slab could be repurposed by the water park during the summer as an extra area for seating or picnic tables.
Keck said the council may want to look at finalized numbers before approving the project, but it was one to keep in mind.
Other budget items Sims brought before the council included needing $20,00 for improvements to the speaker system and $153,000 to paint the 40-foot tall slide tower.
The tower has not been painted since it was installed. City Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said the reason it costs so much is because the old paint has to be stripped off back to the metal before new paint can be applied.
The park also needs $65,000 worth of repairs to two roofs, but Broyles said there were “pretty good odds” the city will get insurance money for those.
