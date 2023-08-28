It’s been more than a decade since Somerset City tax rates have been raised, and in two weeks the City Council will be asked to vote to keep those rates the same yet again.
The council heard the first reading on Monday on the property tax and bank franchise tax rates for the upcoming year.
Mayor Alan Keck let it be known before that first reading that the city’s rates are staying the same.
“It’s been a pledge of mine, as it pertains to property taxes, that those remain flat, and we’ve found ways to make that happen,” Keck said. “It’s a big deal in this era. We’ve had to make some tough choices… It’s not easy in an economy with 8% to 30% inflation, depending on what item you’re talking about.”
The proposed property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2023-2024 is $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2% discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2022, while a penalty of 20% (plus an interest of 6%) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2024.
Likewise, the bank franchise and local deposit tax rate will remain the same, holding at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2024 for the tax year of 2023, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20% penalty and a 6 % interest rate added on.
A 2% discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2024.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
The second reading and vote is scheduled to take place at the next council meeting, to be held on September 11.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved adding a senior citizen’s discount to the city’s residential garbage bill.
The discount of $3 will be applied to seniors who are 65 years old or older. Seniors must present proof of age in the form of identification at the utility office at city hall.
The residential address must be in the senior’s name, and the discount is limited to their primary address, meaning the individual cannot apply the discount to any rental properties in their name.
For those who have signed up for the program, their discount will take effect on September 25. After that, those who sign up for the program must do so before the 25th of each month, else the discount won’t go into effect until the following month. Seniors become eligible during the month in which they turn 65.
And while the program requires seniors to sign up in person at the office, Keck reiterated his commitment to helping those who are unable to drive or get a ride to the building.
“I’d ask if you can [come to the building], please do,” Keck said. “But there are some in the community who can’t, and if you genuinely can’t, contact the mayor’s office and I’ll personally, or my team, will find a way to make it happen.”
City Clerk Nick Bradley also said that the sign-up can be taken care of in the drive-thru.
Council member John Ricky Minton was the one who requested that the city look into beginning such a program.
“Mayor, I just want to thank you for taking care of the senior citizens,” Minton said after the vote.
