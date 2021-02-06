Kentucky’s microbreweries — like Jarfly Brewing Co. here in Somerset – are raising a toast to 2021’s Senate Bill 15.
The glass is only half-full though, as the legislation has yet to pass.
The bipartisan bill making its way through the state legislature would allow a microbrewer to sell and deliver up to 2,500 barrels of product to any retail licensee and to require a microbrewer to report self-distribution to the distributor.
The bill is being sponsored by Republican State Senators Robert Stivers and Julie Raque Adams and Democrats David Yates and Morgan McGarvey.
It’s also something Daniel Stroud of Jarfly and others like him have been fighting to achieve for a long time now.
“For ourselves and small breweries across Kentucky especially, Senate Bill 15 is a game-changer,” said Stroud, who has been a member of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers since 2017. “It’s something that we’ve been working toward since before Jarfly opened. ... This has been one of our main objectives since before I joined that board.”
As Stroud explained it, “right now, for us to sell a keg even to a restaurant right up the street,” the distributor would have to come down from Lexington, get the keg, take it back to Lexington, stock it for 24 hours, then bring it back to Somerset.
“All that comes at additional cost,” said Stroud. “... Needless efforts and resources — when you think about the labor, the fuel, the opportunity for error. I can’t tell you how many times kegs get lost or stolen or damaged.”
For Jarfly, the bill would mean an end to that process — no longer having to send their kegs all the way out of the city to sell them to businesses outside Jarfly itself.
Stroud clarified that this doesn’t get rid of distributors altogether and they would likely still use them where appropriate.
“It’s really franchise reform,” he said. “It doesn’t cut the distributors off to accounts where it’s beneficial for both of us. ... (The bill) lets us buy back certain territories that we want to distribute to ourselves.”
After all, Jarfly isn’t built up to the point where they’d have “vans and trucks running all over the state,” noted Stroud, but selling their product to other entities here in Pulaski County could be done cheaper and more efficiently through self-distribution. Brewers have worked “hard” for over a year with distributors to make sure the bill is something all parties can be satisfied with.
“Here in town and some of the closer surrounding (areas), customers will hopefully be able to buy kegs directly from us and we’ll be able to handle those accounts directly, which also makes for better relationships with the restaurants and bars that serve our product,” he said. “We no longer have to rely on another company to serve our brand.”
He noted that the legislation wouldn’t open it up to unlimited distribution for breweries, with a cap of 2,500 barrels — that’s 31 gallons per barrel, where a full keg is half a barrel.
“That’s still a great number for us,” said Stroud. “That beats our annual production, so it will definitely help us grow and have a strong reputation locally.”
The bill is still in the committee review stage in Frankfort. Stroud mentioned reaching out to Somerset’s own State Senator Rick Girdler, who has often stayed away from alcohol-related votes. Still, Stroud is hopeful that Girdler will see the potential to help the local economy and vote for the bill when given the opportunity.
“This kind of bill helps local commerce — it keeps things local, it keeps money from going outside the community,” said Stroud. “It doesn’t encourage more drinking or anything like that, it just keeps the resources here. It’s one of those bills that is really, really good for the local community, not just here but across the board.”
