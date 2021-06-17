Both sides rested their cases Thursday, leaving the door open for closing arguments to begin first thing Friday morning as the trial of Pulaski Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock continues.
The two constables are reaching the end of their federal court trial, in which they face charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
U.S. prosecuting attorney Jason Parman explained that the drug charge was meant to reflect the constables had meth for the purpose of planting it on people in an attempt to arrest them on higher charges during traffic stops
The prosecution rested its case after hearing from final witness Mike McLaughlin, a special agent for the FBI.
McLaughlin was asked by Parman, Wallace’s attorney Robert Norfleet, and Baldock’s attorney Kevin West about McLaughlin’s part in interviewing the constables on March 6, 2020 – the day they were arrested.
McLaughlin recorded both interviews, and parts of those recordings were played in court.
In Baldock’s interview, the constable was recorded saying he never took drugs home after drug busts.
When asked again, he replied, “I’ve already told you, no drugs.”
During the FBI’s search, agents found a bag with items that contained a “green, leafy substance” and vials containing a crystalline substance.”
There was no testimony presented that stated exactly what either of those substances were.
In the recording of Wallace’s interview, McLaughlin was heard asking “Anything in the house you need to be worried about?”
Wallace replied, “No, hell no.”
During the search, FBI agents found two totes of “tagged and sealed” evidence bags containing illegal drugs.
However, during Norfleet's case for defenant Wallace, jurors heard from retired chief of the Somerset Police Department Doug Nelson, who said that, because constables are elected officials, they are not required by the state to place evidence within law enforcement evidence rooms.
“He is a one-man agency. He’s not required to lock any evidence up with an agency,” Nelson said.
Nelson also testified that, on Wallace’s request, Nelson had given him advice on how to safely keep evidence at home, telling him to make sure it is secure and that he was the only person with access to it.
Martin Wesley, a K-9 trainer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and former deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he had trained Wallace and his K-9 Rowdy in drug detection.
Wesley said Wallace was certified with K-9 investigations, a point that indicates that all K-9 searches Wallace conducted – such as the one which turned out to be a sting operation set up by the FBI to investigate Wallace – were done by someone with knowledge of how a dog would positively indicate drugs were in a vehicle.
Wesley also stated that, during his time as a Kentucky State Police trooper, Wesley allowed Wallace to ride along with him on patrol to help train him on how to be a police officer.
The two stay in contact quite often, and, in fact, Wesley was one of several people Wallace contacted on the night of September 24, 2019, asking for their advice on what to do with the case he was investigating.
That was the night in which an undercover FBI agent was sitting in the parking lot of the Somerset Mall. An anonymous tip was called into Wallace’s tip line saying that man had brought drugs into Pulaski County.
Wallace and Baldock approached the man, later identified as Kareem Pinkney, and arrested him for Public Intoxication.
Wesley testified that after hearing Wallace’s side of the situation, he recommended to Wallace to seize Pinkney’s money, truck and phone for further investigation, to search the hotel room and to seize any drugs he found.
When asked by Parman, Wesley confirmed he had given that advice based on Wallace’s description of the incident, and that Wesley was not at the scene himself.
Also on that evening, Wallace called David Dalton for advice. Dalton is the current commonwealth’s attorney, but was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney at the time of the incident.
Dalton called Wallace “the most frequent caller I had” in terms of law enforcement officials. He testified that on the night of September 24, he had recommended that Wallace get a search warrant for Pinkney’s hotel room.
When asked why, Dalton said, “It’s always better to go with a search warrant.”
He also testified that up until that evening, Dalton had seen no abnormal dealings in any of Wallace’s cases that he had prosecuted.
The defense rested its case without either Wallace or Baldock taking the witness stand. West called no witnesses on behalf of Baldock's case.
As part of the court proceedings, but outside of the jury’s view, the defense has an opportunity to request that the judge rule that the prosecution has not proven its case and that the charges should be dismissed.
Both Norfleet and West moved for acquittal, but Judge Robert E. Wier allowed the case to continue, saying that there was enough evidence submitted that “any reasonable juror” could conceivably argue in favor for the prosecution.
His rationale for allowing the Possession with Intent to Distribute charge was based on evidence given by Somerset Police officers during the arrest of Timothy Sizemore, who claimed Wallace approached Sizemore’s vehicle “briefly” and produced a pill bottle containing illegal drugs from an area in which two SPD officers already had searched.
He also pointed to the testimony of Danny Hughes, who not only stated that Wallace must have planted scales and baggies in his vehicle because he had never seen them before, but also said that at a later traffic stop conducted by Baldock, it appeared that Baldock was planning on planting evidence on him as well.
Hughes testified that during that stop, Baldock approached him with a black box and asked “What’s this?”
Hughes said he then pointed out a trail camera behind Baldock that was set up on private property, right where the traffic stop had taken place. Once he pointed out that camera, Hughes said that Baldock “just walked away” and never asked him about the box again.
As for the conspiracy charge, Baldock’s attorney argued that there was no clear case for conspiracy, since in many of the incidents discussed during the case, Baldock was either not present or, at best, witnesses would say Baldock was there, too.
West argued no one said that Baldock actually participated in any arrests or signed any paperwork that proved a conspiracy was in place.
Judge Weir, on the other hand, said there was enough evidence in the Pinkney case to suggest that both Wallace and Baldock made up evidence in order to get a search warrant for Pinkney’s hotel room, pointing specifically to wording on the application that read “I was told by the subject the drugs were in the hotel room.”
This was despite Pinkney being recorded on both the FBI’s devices and on Wallace’s body camera as repeatedly denying he had any drugs.
Baldock was clearly in the area during this conversation.
The judge also pointed out that Baldock had contacted Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas to ask him how to fill out a citation on how to arrest someone for Public Intoxication after Thomas, who had preformed the sobriety test on Pinkney, said he could not find enough in that test to arrest Pinkney himself.
Baldock filled out the citation that Wallace ultimately signed which arrested Pinkney. Baldock then transported Pinkney to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
