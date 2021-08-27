A federal prosecutor has responded to the first of two motions made by Pulaski Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace asking for a new trial by saying he opposes the request.
Assistant United States Attorney Jason Parman said that Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, failed to show that the government suppressed evidence before the trial, that it did not require a witness perjure himself from previous testimony, and that the prosecution doesn’t believe the jury was swayed by a witness’s testimony that included statements for which it had been agreed ahead of time would not be presented at trial.
Wallace was found guilty in June of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Wallace and fellow Constable Gary Baldock were found guilty by a federal jury, but Wallace and Norfleet have since filed two different motions requesting a new trial.
The prosecution filed its response to the first of these two motions last Friday.
Norfleet argued that the case against the constables was unfair because the scope of the trial “was much broader than what the government portrayed to defense council.”
Part of that, Norfleet said, was because the U.S. didn’t disclose until the middle of the trial that it met with one of the witnesses before the trial by teleconference.
Parman points out that it is only a violation if the government has information which the defendant doesn’t. There is no violation “if the defendant knew or should have known the essential facts … or if the information was available to him from another source.”
In other words, the simple fact that prosecution met with a witness is not a violation, only if the defense can prove that information was uncovered during that interview that was not available to the defense.
“Wallace has failed to show that the Government suppressed any evidence favorable to him, let alone such evidence that creates a reasonable probability the trial’s result would have been different.”
In the case of a witness potentially committing perjury, Norfleet argued that prosecution witness Danny Hughes’s testimony under oath during Wallace’s federal trial contradicted what Hughes told a state judge during Hughes’s own plea agreement on a drug case.
Hughes was one of several people Wallace conducted a traffic stop on, in which Wallace claimed to have found scales, baggies and an amount of meth that indicated Hughes was trafficking.
When Hughes attempted to plead guilty to his charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court, he told the judge that the scales and meth were his.
However, when testifying against Wallace in federal court, he told the jury that he had only enough meth with him for personal use. He claimed that another quantity of meth and the scales were not his and were planted on him by Wallace.
Parman argues that the defense has to prove three things: That the statement in the federal trial was actually false, that it was material to the case and that the prosecution knew it was false.
Parman states that Norfleet has failed to prove any of those three things.
The third argument Norfleet made was concerning testimony presented by Kayla Dobbs.
Dobbs told the federal jury about her allegations that Wallace had groped her during a traffic stop.
She offered up that statement voluntarily on the stand – she had not been asked about it by either the prosecution or the defense, and those statements were not followed up on in questioning by either side.
Norfleet said there was an agreement between the prosecution and the defense that the groping allegation would not be used as evidence during the trial, and while no physical evidence was provided to the jury, they still heard that particular statement from Dobbs, which could have clouded their opinion of Wallace, according to Norfleet.
Parman argued that at trial, he stopped that line of questioning immediately. However, he said it was Norfleet’s cross examination – specifically asking Dobbs for clarification of the comment – that caused Dobbs to answer that Wallace had allegedly touched her inappropriately.
“[A]n open-ended question was asked [by Norfleet] requesting the identity of the person who ‘touched me and feeled up all over me,’” Parman stated, quoting from Dobbs’ testimony.
The judge has yet to rule on this motion for a new trial, and the prosecution has not yet responded to Norfleet’s second motion, which claims new evidence has been found that could prove Wallace did not plant evidence in the car of prosecution witness Timothy Sizemore.
Barring a new trial or delays, Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced on October 18.
Wallace’s codefendant Baldock was also scheduled to be sentenced on that date. Baldock died Monday at the Grayson County Detention Center while awaiting sentencing.
