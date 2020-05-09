Federal prosecutors in the case of U.S. v. Michael Wallace and Gary Baldock have filed responses to a couple of motions made by the defendants, one a motion where Wallace requested a separation in the charges between he and Baldock, and one where Baldock is requesting a hearing to plead his case to be released from custody.
Wallace, the fifth district constable for Pulaski County, has been charged with Conspiracy against Civil Rights, along with fellow constable Baldock.
During the March 6 arrests of Wallace and Baldock, Wallace was taken into custody peacefully at his residence by FBI agents.
Baldock, however, is accused of initiating a shoot out with the FBI, wounding one agent and in return being wounded.
The incident took place while the FBI attempted to serve Baldock’s warrant at Baldock’s residence on Mountain View Drive.
This resulted in Baldock being charged with additional crimes: Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, filed a request, therefore, to have some kind of separation between the cases, since Wallace was not a part of the shootout and is concerned that if the charges were heard at the same time it could prejudice the jury towards Wallace.
This week, the counsel for the U.S. agreed that the charges connected to Baldock’s incident should be separated from the conspiracy charge.
It’s solution is to try Baldock and Wallace together on the conspiracy charge, receive a verdict from the jury on that charge, then proceed with the same jury to try Baldock on the charges connected to the shooting.
That would prevent the jury’s opinion on Wallace from being influenced by Baldock’s alleged actions during his arrest, the prosecution argues.
A judge has yet to make the final decision on that matter.
While Wallace was released from custody on the day the warrants were served, Baldock was placed under arrest after being treated for his injuries and has remained lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Baldock has requested a detention hearing, asking to be released from custody in the lead up to the trial.
He and attorney Andrew M. Stephens also submitted several letters in support of Baldock and his character, including those from former and current law enforcement officers and several family members.
The prosecution, however, responded to Baldock’s request by pointing out that on the morning of the shootout, FBI agents clearly announced their presence outside of Baldock’s home. The FBI claims that those agents had not even entered the home before Baldock began shooting.
It also argues that Baldock was aware of the potential for FBI action several days before the arrest.
“Wallace and Baldock frequently worked together as constables,” the prosecution states.
“… Following the undercover operation, Wallace was so suspicious that he was being investigated that he contacted the FBI and asked. The Defendant [Baldock] does not claim ignorance of this fact, but his son’s unsolicited statement that his father knew he had been indicted three days before the arrest occurred adds insight into the Defendant’s state of mind.”
Baldock argues that he should be released from custody because FBI agents “had not properly identified themselves as law enforcement” and broke into his home while it should have been presumed he would be asleep.
It also references notes within Wallace’s court documents which indicate that Wallace was the sole focus of the conspiracy charge, and therefore attempting to arrest Baldock should not have been necessary in the first place.
Baldock also argues that he has no assets or connections other than Pulaski and Casey Counties, and therefore has no place else to go should he be released.
He is offering the equity in his home as bail, and is willing to give up his badge and service weapon if released.
Like the separation of the cases, a judge has not ruled on whether to hold a detention hearing for Baldock.
The trial for Baldock and Wallace is scheduled for June 29.
