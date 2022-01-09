FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Ukraine, Dec 3, 2021. With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their bilateral ties but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak, file)