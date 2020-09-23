MONTICELLO, KY. — A group led by Wayne County resident Erika Harlan will be rallying support this afternoon for Monticello Police Officer Ronnie Ellis and she encourages community members to unite and take part. In an interview Monday evening, Erika spoke highly of Ellis, saying "he is a kind soul, without a mark on his record in his eight years of being on the police force."
Ellis was demoted from Assistant Police Chief after an incident in which he reportedly threatened another officer.
Harlan said Ellis "would give the shirt off his back to help anyone he thought needed help and that he now needs help himself — to get the hearing he deserves." Harlan said those who would like to attend the rally should be at the Farmers Market Pavilion at 2 p.m. for a walk to City Hall.
Blue and black ribbons will be displayed and classy, simple signs are welcome. She says the group is "not there to blame — they are there to show it's good to treat others with respect, because they will return it when you need it most."
According to Harlan, "the protest is to show we are not going to sit back and lose the best officer we have because of an altercation."
"Lots of people have read the newspaper articles ... they know what kind of person (Ellis) is," Harlan added.
