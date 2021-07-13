A meeting between the community and state officials to discuss the safety of the U.S. 27-Ky. 70 intersection will take place Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center in Eubank.
The meeting is intended to be an informative session, with representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – from Somerset’s District 8 Office and from other districts around the states – on hand to present to the public why they feel the safest alternative for that intersection is the Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or RCUT.
Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks said he also would like to see those officials hear from members of the community who still want the state to put in a traffic light instead.
Hicks said he organized the meeting at the behest of Representative David Meade, who represents the northern part of Pulaski and Lincoln County.
Meade, when asked last week his views on the safety of the intersection, stated, “I understand and share the concerns about this intersection and believe we can work with the Transportation Cabinet to improve safety for those who travel it. After meeting and talking with Cabinet officials, it is my understanding that they are exploring all options to reach the best and safest solution.”
Mayor Hicks still doesn’t seem to be sold on the idea of putting in a RCUT rather than using a traffic light, but said the decision is out of his hands and has to come through the Transportation Cabinet.
“I want whatever will save lives. My only concern is for the safety of the community,” Hicks said.
Amber Hale, information officer for KYTC’s District 8 Office, said transportation engineers hope to show the public how the intersection has been studied extensively, and that the information they have gathered shows that putting in an RCUT is the safest and most beneficial plan.
An RCUT is a traffic rerouting plan in which the throughway from one side of Ky. 70 to the other will be blocked. Instead, drivers attempting to cross U.S. 27 from either side will be forced to turn right onto U.S. 27, travel a hundred yards or so to a U-turn area, then make a U-turn on 27 and travel back to be able to access the other side of Ky. 70.
Likewise, direct left turns from U.S. 27 to Ky. 70 are prevented, and drivers will have to follow the U-turn to access the side road.
Hale said that a similar intersection was put into place in Burnside near the flea market, and the junction is similar to the U-turns on U.S. 27 in Somerset, just without the traffic lights in place.
For the U.S. 27-Ky. 70 intersection, studies found that median crossovers seem to be where the majority of major crashes are happening. She said that installing a traffic light would not prevent those crossovers, in that drivers would be making “the same movements” to get from one side to the other.
Studies show that RCUTs decrease those types of crashes.
“It looks like an inconvenience, but it’s really not,” she said.
Mayor Hicks, however, said that he had concerns about the U-turn aspect, especially when it comes to vehicles like school buses.
As a school bus driver for Lincoln County Schools, Hicks said he knows first-hand that when it’s foggy or “when it steams up, you can’t see out of them.”
That lack of visibility means Hicks is afraid that a bus may pull out, and another vehicle may drive into the side of it.
He said that six to eight school buses go through that intersection every day when school in in session.
The plans to create the RCUT were announced in March, and Hale said the bid for it was awarded in May. Work is scheduled to begin August 1 and should be completed by October 31.
