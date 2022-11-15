For years, the headquarters of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team has been home to a piece of steel from the Twin Towers that fell on September 11, 2001.
But as the agency rebuilds from the ashes of the fire that destroyed their facility in April of 2021, the time has come to give that piece of history the special display it deserves.
Doug Baker, Chief of the Special Response Team (SRT), said that donations are currently being sought to help construct a full 9/11 memorial that will reside there at the new headquarters.
SRT acquired the piece of steel in 2009 and put up a small memorial at 123 Stigall Drive; "We didn't have a lot of money left, so we did the best we could, which served our purpose," said Baker. The display has been seen by the public at the annual 9/11 Memorial Service, which began about four years ago; it still belongs to the Port Authority of New York, which granted SRT access to it as long as it was left open to the public, and not put back somewhere where people can’t get to it.
"But after the building burned and we're building it back, we got to talking to Chris Girdler, (President and CEO) of SPEDA, and they wanted to partner with us and try to do something that was a little bigger and a little nicer for the public to be able to view," said Baker.
Local firm Deco Architects drew up some designs for the memorial, along with their plans for the new SRT HQ. It will feature representations of both World Trade Center towers — made out of granite, 11 feet tall by 17 inches square, which makes them the same proportions as the actual towers, only scaled down.
The 3,000 pound piece of steel from a North Tower I-beam will be mounted between the two towers, which will be set in a pentagon pattern. Baker said they're also working to get sod from Shanksville, Pa., in Somerset County, where Flight 93 was crashed on 9/11, after passengers and crew of the airplane thwarted the hijacker terrorists from reaching their target. The sod would be used in the Pentagon portion of the memorial, to represent all three crash sites on 9/11.
"Now we're in the process of trying to get money through donations," said Baker. "(Girdler) started the fundraiser. It's all through SPEDA's charitable foundation. Any donation, whether it be large or small, is tax deductible through their 501(c)(3) company."
Baker said several local entities, such as First & Farmers National Bank have already contributed. Horse Soldier Bourbon is also involved, helping with the sod, noted Baker.
"We're doing it in sponsorships, especially for the corporate sponsors," said Baker, noting the availability of $2,500 (one such sponsorship for each tower), $1,000, $500, and $250 level sponsorships. "Each of those levels will be (recognized) with a bronze placard once we get the thing built."
However, even individuals are encouraged to donate what they can, "whether it's $5 or $25 — we appreciate all of it," said Baker. "We're just asking anybody who could donate or would like to."
There is a fundraising goal of $75,000. About half of that needs to be reached before ordering the granite for the memorial, noted Baker.
"We're trying to get everything done to where, by September 11 of next year, at the memorial service we have, we'll be able to show it off," said Baker.
Those interested can go to SPEDA's website, www.somersetkyleads.com, and click the "Donate" button on the upper right corner, where there will be a link to a donation form specifically for the 9/11 memorial project.
Those with more questions can call 606-425-5409, or email crhis@speda.org or jessica@speda.org.
Baker said that the fundraising is being done because the project is completely separate from the insurance claim being used to rebuild the headquarters, and no insurance money is going toward the new memorial.
"Of course, we don't have the capability of (funding it through SRT)," said Baker. "So hopefully with SPEDA and sponsors, we'll be able to reach (the goal)."
The memorial will be going back in the same spot on the SRT facility's grounds, and the reconstruction is on pace to move back in at the end of January.
"We're very pleased with how it's gone," said Baker of the progress on the new building.
Baker noted that the memorial at the SRT site had to be taken down as a result of the fire and reconstruction. So for people who might have wanted to see it this year but weren't able to, the piece of steel will be featured in this year's Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Community Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3.
"We're proud of it," said Baker. "There's only 21 pieces of WTC steel in Kentucky, and this is one of the larger ones."
He added that in addition to the donations, "we want people to know it's here. ... We want it to be something that will last for decades, so everybody will have a chance to go and remember what happened that day."
