Pulaski County is one of 12 that was added to the list of those eligible for Federal Disaster Declaration aid after March’s storm damage.
Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that Pulaski, Wayne, Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Henderson, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Russell, Shelby, and Woodford had been added to the list.
Beshear originally announced in April that President Joe Biden had approved his initial request for aid in 76 counties. At that time, several other counties, such as Pulaski, were still undergoing the verification and validation process.
“We thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials for working with us throughout this progress and are once again pleased to see more aid coming to help our communities recover,” Gov. Beshear said Friday
According to a Governor’s Office statement, federal funding is available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
On Friday, March 3, Pulaski and much of the Commonwealth saw massive damage from storms producing high winds. Trees and power lines were down across the region. At one point, nearly half of South Kentucky RECC’s customers were without power, with thousands of those customers being located in Pulaski.
By the next day, Pulaski still had around 7,000 homes without power. By Monday afternoon that number was around 3,500, and some homes were still without power a week later.
Crews from Louisiana and Georgia came into the area to assist with repairing lines and utility poles.
RECC Communications Specialist Morghan Blevins said at one point crews had counted 75 broken poles in their service area.
Additionally, Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb reported damage to buildings “all over the whole county,” including houses and barns.
On March 3, Beshear declared a state of emergency in advance of the storms. Those storms produced “violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes,” and killed five Kentuckians, according to the Governor’s Office.
