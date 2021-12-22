Pulaski County High School's boys basketball team went to Bowling Green this week to play a game. What they got was a life-changing lesson in perspective and the power of helping others.
The team spent Wednesday distributing funds raised to help victims of tornado damage in western Kentucky and seeing up close some of the devastation caused by the December 10 storms that practically destroyed large parts of certain communities, including Bowling Green.
"It's just been a really good day," said John Fraley, Pulaski County boys basketball coach, on Wednesday.
Last Friday, Pulaski and Somerset High School played each other in their yearly crosstown rivalry, a boys-girls doubleheader, and instead of charging admission at the gate as normal, money was taken up to benefit western Kentuckians affected by the tornado event.
Fraley said between $7,500 and $8,000 was raised for the worthy cause — some of that in the form of gift cards, so it made it difficult to calculate the exact amount.
But even better, Fraley's team would have the opportunity to give so much of that money directly to those who needed it.
"We were coming over to South Warren (High School in Bowling Green) to play in their tournament," said Fraley. "We got in contact with Warren County Schools. They were in touch with families who had lost everything."
The team also made contact with a group called Better Together, a church outreach group that was helping refugees who had come here and then lost what they had due to the storms, noted Fraley. The team learned that cash would prove more helpful than gift cards for many of these victims as it could be used to put down deposits for new apartments and other things like that.
"We were debating on whether to get gift cards. ... The cash was a blessing for them because they were able to do stuff that you normally couldn't (with gift cards)," said Fraley. "There were four families who had been displaced who were in the same hotel with us. We gave them $500 apiece just to help them get stuff they don't have any more."
Fraley credited former player Brandon Cross, now in the Bowling Green area, with pointing them "in the right direction" about who to talk to, and connections that Pulaski County High School Athletic Director Brian Miller had, particularly in the case of a family in Dawson Springs to whom the team sent $2,500.
"They had lost everything," said Fraley. "Lost their barn, lost all their livestock, (and house), so we sent them some money."
Then the team took a trip into the hardest-hit areas of Bowling Green Wednesday, driving through and letting the students see "just how bad it was" and what the money was going to help.
"We had a bunch of gift cards, and we just drove around, and when people were at their houses working, cleaning up, we just stopped and (gave them the cards)," said Fraley. "(We) said, 'Here you go, hope this helps. We'll be praying for you.'
"It was a really great thing for the kids, and they were really moved by it," he added. "They couldn't quit talking about it."
And maybe it provided a little inspiration — the team went out and beat Franklin-Simpson 81-51 later that afternoon.
