A criminal and a civil lawsuit has been filed against a Pulaski County business owner in which a former employee claims she was touched inappropriately while on the job, with some incidents occurring when she was underage.
The accused is Mark W. Owens, 63, of, Somerset, who is the owner of Owens Garden Center.
He was arrested on June 2 and charged with Harassment – Physical Contact (No Injury).
Owens has pleaded not guilty to that charge and is currently out on bond. A pretrial conference has been set for August 29 in front of Pulaski County District Court Judge Katie Slone.
According to an investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police, a female witness stated that she began working at Owens Garden Center at the age of 16, and that shortly after being hired Owens began touching her inappropriately.
In an interview with Owens when he was not in custody, a KSP investigator reported that Owens was told about the allegations.
When the investigator told Owens that the female said he was touching her in a way she didn’t feel comfortable with, the investigator stated that Owens replied “I’m not necessarily going to deny that I did any of that, but it wasn’t continual.”
Owens was also quoted as saying, “I’m not gonna deny that she had a belly button ring, you know, and I’d rub it and I’d rub her shoulders, and I did all the girls the same way.”
The investigator further stated that Owens said the contact was not meant to be sexual, and that he denied touching the victim under her clothing or slapping her buttocks.
The civil suit has been filed by Louisville attorney Bradley S. Zoppoth on behalf of the victim. On Tuesday, Zoppoth’s associate attorney Catherine McCloskey said that their office is continuing to interview potential witnesses.
“It’s our understanding she’s not the only victim,” McCloskey said.
