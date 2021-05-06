A group from several Pulaski churches congregated Thursday at the Judicial Center Plaza to participate in the National Day of Prayer – which could also be seen as a day of hope and a day of celebration.
Pastors from those churches sang songs and led prayers for those who fall into several categories, from law enforcement to veterans, from elected leaders to educators.
It is the 70th year that the U.S. has honored the National Day of Prayer, and while some pastors like Caleb Wilson from Beacon Hill Baptist Church pointed out that they couldn’t celebrate exactly the same as they have in years past, they could still celebrate.
Wilson — in preparing to give the prayer for veterans, law enforcement and other first responders — noted that usually the crowd is able to lay hands on those being prayed for.
Due to social distancing this year, touching each other wasn’t possible.
“But we can lift our hands towards them, and we can lift our voices to our God,” Wilson said.
Pastor Todd Meadows from Grace Baptist Church, led the prayer for government officials. In that prayer, he said he knew those officials had a lot of responsibility on them and that “we are thankful for the job they carry out.”
He prayed for God to grant them both wisdom and integrity, “that they would live upright lives.”
The elected officials who made an appearance at Thursday’s gathering were Representative Shane Baker, Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, but Meadows’ prayer wasn’t limited to just them. His prayers were for national leaders such as President Joe Biden on down to state leaders like Governor Andy Beshear, and on through to local leaders.
Charles Wiles, pastor at first Baptist Church in Science Hill, was given the task of praying for families – a task he admitted he told organizers he would be emotional during because “There’s nothing more important to me than my family, other than God Himself.”
During that prayer, Wiles asked for “blessings to be rained down on each and every home, on each and every family, because the family is under attack.”
Pastor Isaiah Super of LIFE Church led the group in prayer for local pastors, saying “I’m thankful for the work that God has called them to. I’m thankful for the work they continue to do.”
The Day of Prayer was a nondenominational gathering, where those from all local churches were encouraged to attend. Super’s prayer included asking God to build “a hedge of protection” around the congregations those pastors serve, as well as asking for clarity and guidance to be given to those pastors as they continued to lead their respective churches.
Finally, Pastor Chris Edwards led the prayer for revival – asking God and the people themselves to “wake up” to the need for Christ to rejuvenate them.
He asked God “to invade our lives” and questioned whether the one He could change the nation through could be standing among those gathered right there in Somerset.
“Could it be one of these young people? Could it be an EMS worker, a police officer? We don’t care where. We don’t care who. We just want it to show up in our time.”
