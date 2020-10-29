Pulaski countians have embraced early voting and as of early Thursday nearly 40 percent of the county’s 50,029 registered voters had marked ballots.
Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager, said 14,497 in-person votes have been cast at the two early voting places –– Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center and South Kentucky RECC, and 5,472 mail-in ballots have been counted, a total of 19,969 votes, Early in-person voting began October 13 and will continue through Monday, November 2.
Absentee ballots are being counted as received by mail or dropped in drop boxes by a four-member panel appointed by the Pulaski County Board of Elections. Counties are mandated by the state to released unofficial totals before midnight on Election Day and the flood of absentee ballots must be counted ahead of poll closings.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator, said he expects as many as 35,000 votes to be cast before voting ends General Election Day. Pulaski County Board of Elections has ordered 48,000 ballots to make sure there is enough.
Pulaski County is Trump Country; more than 80 percent of voters chose Trump four years ago when he defeated Hillary Clinton, and there is little indication of a change of loyalty. Pulaski County has 35,352 Republicans and 10,766 Democrats. There are just under 3,000 Pulaski countians registered under a party label or designation other than Republican or Democratic.
Some election officials are saying early voting, allowed during the COVID pandemic but not allowed under state law, has been so popular the law will be changed to incorporate early voting in future elections.
Little is being said about super precincts but proof is in the pudding. Pulaski County is a mobile society and no one seems to mind driving to a centrally located precinct to vote.
Electronic polling books (e-poll books) have made consolidation of precincts possible. E-poll books replaced paper-based roster books at each precinct; a poll worker looked up your name in the old roster book and you signed the book.
Now, at any super precinct, a swipe of your driver’s licenses through an e-poll book retrieves all election information about you. If you don’t have a driver’s license, the e-poll book will find your name and information from election registration files.
The 56 traditional voting places have not been used during this election year. It remains to be seen what happens when the pandemic is over and normalcy returns to election procedures.
The 10 super precincts open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:
• Science Hill Elementary gymnasium
• Nancy Elementary gymnasium
• Old Shopville gymnasium
• Southern Middle School gymnasium
• Southwestern High School gymnasium
• Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
• Senior Citizens Center at Eubank
• Rocky Hollow Recreational Center in Somerset.
• Northern Elementary gymnasium
• South Kentucky RECC community room.
A voter on Election Day may go to any of the super precincts and vote. Traditional polling places will not be open.
Votes will be tabulated in the county clerk’s office after the polls close and unofficial totals will be released before midnight.
